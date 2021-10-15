New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Nushama
Photograph: Blake Marcus for Nushama

This new psychedelic wellness center in NYC is providing ketamine treatments

Nushama administers medically-supervised treatments for a number of ailments.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/b20db166-2aa2-4b93-bcd8-18b43b89731f.jpg
Written by
Will Gleason
Advertising

Ketamine: It’s not just for warehouse parties in Bushwick anymore!

While Ketamine may be more commonly known as an animal anesthetic turned party drug, there’s an emerging field dedicated to exploring how the dissociative experience it causes can be used to treat severe depression. Now, one new flashy wellness center on Madison Ave is hoping to bring that treatment to New Yorkers who could benefit from it.

Nushama Psychedelic Wellness Center provides medically supervised treatments for people suffering from depression, anxiety, chronic pain, addiction and trauma-induced mood disorders. Unlike more sterile, clinical settings, the center is drenched in bright colors, florals and greenery.

Nushama is about ‘new beginnings,’ intended to reintroduce people to their own childlike sense of wonder.

Art installations can be found throughout the space of NFTs and custom murals by Jessica Lichtenstein and natural sounds, like water and crickets, can be heard. Overall, the vibe is more “immersive pop-up” than doctor’s office. (Also, we’re assuming you’re probably doing a lot less K with your primary care doctor.) 

Nushama
Photograph: Courtesy Blake Marcus for Nushama

“Nushama is about ‘new beginnings,’ intended to reintroduce people to their own childlike sense of wonder that people encounter when they have a psychedelic experience, returning to the ‘unconditioned self.’” says Jay Godfrey, Co-Founder of Nushama. “We were inspired by Jessica Lichtenstein’s work, ethereal and apropos of how beautiful and heart-opening a journey can be.”

The feel is carried over into the center's treatment rooms which contain art by Navina Khatib focused on “therapeutic dreamscapes.” Found throughout the space is a couple’s room facing a terrace with two zero-gravity SVAGO chairs, a group therapy room with multi-colored Moon Pods that seat up to eight people and a community kitchen that shows “Moving Art” by Louie Schwartzberg.

Nushama
Photograph: Courtesy Nushama and Costas Picadas

 

In case you’re wondering why Ketamine is the main menu item, it’s been authorized for legal use while other psychedelic substances like MDMA, Psilocybin, LSD, DMT and Ibogaine are still in ongoing trials for legalization. In addition to the new flagship, which opened on October 6 at 515 Madison Ave, Nushama also currently operates centers at 111 Park Avenue and 7401 Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn.

Before you pay a visit for a trippy treatment, however, you’ll probably want to double check your insurance situation. Some health insurances cover ketamine infusions if there’s a dual diagnosis of a pain condition, but insurance will not cover it for off-label uses like depression, PTSD and addiction. Nushama is currently offering financing plans for out-of-pocket cases which will set you back a "high" $4,000 for seven sessions.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.