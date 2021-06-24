This new secret garden-inspired rooftop is the highest immersive club with a pool in NYC

A new rooftop lounge, nightclub and rooftop pool opening July 1 promises to deliver a full-sensory experience that'll transport you to a fairytale-like garden.

Somewhere Nowhere is nestled on the 38th and 39th floors at the top of Chelsea's Renaissance Hotel and has a lush arched entry that leads guests through a dreamlike passageway where they are met with custom art pieces of gnomes and fireflies, neon signs and lantern sconces from another time.

The gnomes are part of Sam Tufnell's collection he crafted from translucent resin and tinted with brightly colored pigment, humorously creating a glorified lawn ornament. Each one, which is unique, is installed on a lighted platform to glow in the darkness.

Somewhere Nowhere will continue to work with artists to display their works throughout the space.

Photograph: Dan Nilsen Photography

The new club, which claims to be the tallest hotel rooftop with a pool in New York City offering an immersive escape, aims to "tantalize all five senses" using vibrant lights that will dim over time to signal day turning to night, whimsical decor by Let It Be Made 8, a state-of-the-art sound system by DNA Illuminations (the first club to use KV2 Audio Speakers in NYC), and even the scent of a magical forest.

Guests can get a 360-degree view of Manhattan on the 39th-floor penthouse's outdoor lounge and open-air rooftop pool, where they'll be able to dance to music by international and local DJs.

Somewhere Nowhere will bring the club to life with daily programming from pool parties with world-renowned DJs to captivating live music, or an immersive dinner experience with a magic show.

"We wanted to redefine what a rooftop experience in NYC could be for our clients," said Sameer Qureshi, co-founder of El Grupo SN, the operators of the club. "When designing the space, we were able to create what we had always imagined – from the stunning views from within a secret rooftop garden perched high in the sky with its own pool. Our focus will be singularly on delivering the best hospitality experience to everyone that honors us with a visit."

An NYC lounge wouldn't be complete without a menu—Chef Fabrizio Facchini has created seasonal and lounge menus with international fare with some vegan and vegetarian options, including freshly grated truffled grilled cheese, impossible sliders, avocado blossom and lobster rolls.

More importantly, the cocktail menu will pull ingredients from various points around the world with tropical notes using hibiscus and passionfruit and some spice like ancho chili.

"As we ideated the concept for Somewhere Nowhere, we wanted to create an all-day experience that is completely unexpected. Taking cues from the nightlife and hospitality industry over the last 40 years, Sameer and I imagined a space that openly welcomes people and cultures, and where everyone can come together and experience great drinks, delicious food, eclectic music and avant-garde programming," said co-founder Nathan Leong. "We want guests to know that on any given night, anything can happen at Somewhere Nowhere."

Somewhere Nowhere NYC will be open to the public starting on Thursday, July 1, at 112 West 25th St.