This new Williamsburg Chinese restaurant has an all-day happy hour

Antidote is a place where the food is designed in order to please all palates.

If there's an antidote to tedious, stressful adult days, it's this: All-day happy hour!

A new Chinese restaurant in South Williamsburg, Antidote, is offering a weekday happy hour, from 12pm–6pm, Monday–Friday. That's a good excuse for a long lunch break if we ever heard one. And yes, there's also a lunch special until 4pm on weekdays, so you can eat and drink on the cheap.

At happy hour, bottles of Tsingtao go for $5. Red, white and rosé wines are available for $9 a glass and three craft cocktails from Antidote's menu are reduced to $11. Lunch menu prices range from $14 (eggplant with garlic sauce) to $21 (spicy cumin lamb), with additional options including Sichuan chili fried chicken ($15), fried rice with shredded duck or fresh shrimp ($15), salted egg yolk golden fish filet ($16) and much more. Wood ear mushroom salad, cucumber salad and tofu in chili oil is served on the side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antidote (@antidote__nyc)

Antidote opened on March 30 at 66 South Second St. and aims to serve Chinese cuisine to "please all palates." Local ingredients are used in making Sichuan and Shanghainese cuisine, with an extensive menu that includes small plates, noodles, rice dishes and hearty entrees and a plethora of vegetable options and dim sum, like crab and pork soup dumplings, har gow and egg lava buns.

A full bar and craft cocktail menu helps mitigate some of the spiciness in the dishes, though milder options are also available for those with a sensitive palate. Reservations are accepted online, even during happy hour, and takeout is also available.