This New York CBD company's quarantine care packages raise money for CityMeals

Seeing that we all need a little TLC right now, one New York City-based CBD company is offering a care package that not only aims to bring some comfort to quarantined New Yorkers but feed elderly residents who can't go out for groceries.

Sojen Inc., a CBD company "for working professionals," is selling a "Positivity Pack" with quarantine essentials and will donate all the profits to CityMeals on Wheels.

The package, which is listed at $129, aims to provide items that reduce anxiety for people staying inside. It comes with a one-month supply of Sojen Refocus CBD Tincture; one full-sized 15-pound weighted blanket from Luna; one vibrant Zebra Haworthia desk plant from Desk Plants; and one eight-pack sampler of Sparkling Tea from SOUND.

According to Andrew Vuu, the chief operating officer of Sojen Inc., purchasing one pack would pay for one day of meals for three elderly New Yorkers.

"Being a New York based company and seeing how this pandemic has affected the city that we love so much, we wanted to do what we could to support the community here," he said. "For us, that meant partnering with like-minded brands to send positivity to people who are hunkered down in their homes and to support the elderly community that’s been disproportionately impacted by what’s going on."

As of Tuesday, March 23, CityMeals has delivered 150,000 emergency meals to older New Yorkers across the five boroughs and is preparing and delivering an additional 300,000 to meet demand. It has had to double its warehouse staff and relies on hundreds of volunteers to pack boxes and bags for deliveries.

