This NYC designer is selling DIY beading kits and they're a '90s childhood dream

Missing those rainbow bracelets you used to make with beading kits from the toy store aisle? Well, you're in luck. New York fashion designer, Susan Alexandra, the queen of beaded creations, just dropped her very own kit, and it’s as nifty and colorful as her bedazzled handbags and playful jewelry you’ve probably seen on Instagram.

Budding beaders and all those bored at home, can now craft their own wearable masterpieces with the Bead Box, which has all the tools you need to make rocking accessories—two floral clasps, elastic cord and signature Susan Alexandra beads she uses to make her over-the-top designs. Think: crystal balls, flowers, hearts and stars.

"Before [the stay at home] orders, we would have people over to the studio to make their own beaded creations," Alexandra told us. "So many people from around the world asked if it was possible for them to come and experience the DIY Susan Alexandra experience and this was our way of making it possible! So many people are looking for fun new hobbies for themselves, and I thought this was the right time!"

While we've already seen folks turning to hands-on hobbies like sourdough bread and kooky adult coloring books during lockdown, you'll be able to actually wear what you make with these kits. Alexandra suggests stacking beads into funky necklaces, bracelets, anklets or even a glam pet color, like she did for her own four-legged son.

The Bead Box ($65) is beginner friendly with instructions included, and you can also log onto Alexandra’s site to follow along with her beading tutorial.

