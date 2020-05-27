This NYC map shows the best spots to see gorgeous wisteria right now

Artist Pixie Yates painted up a walkable wisteria route through the East and West Village.

While New Yorkers can’t exactly take day trips yet, and NYC beach outings are still highly regulated, why not take a walk around the cobblestone streets of the village and appreciate the tail end of wisteria season?

One New York artist, Pixie Yates, painted a watercolor map of all of the best addresses to spot wisteria, running along and spilling over walls, in the East and West Village. Cascading wisteria comes back ever year in May and June—a beautiful sign that warm weather days have finally arrived in New York.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixie Yates Studio (@pixieyates) on May 21, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

You can follow Yates’ guide to witness blossoms of the vivid, blue-violet flowers at 121 Waverly Place, Washington Mews, 18 Christopher Street, Washington Square Park, 35 Stuyvesant Street, 102 East 10th Street and Tompkins Square.

Below, we rounded up a few shots taken this month of some of the wisteria-clad buildings on her map.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Kaufman (@skaufman4050) on May 4, 2020 at 3:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annabel Langbein (@annabellangbein) on May 4, 2020 at 8:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Piwowarski (@lilwowski) on May 11, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girl In The Yellow Taxi NYC (@girlintheyellowtaxinyc) on May 11, 2020 at 4:58am PDT

Most popular on Time Out

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC and what will it be like to get a haircut

- Secret NYC: Cool places that you probably didn’t know exist

- There’s now a wall of face mask vending machines on the Lower East Side

- The Met is streaming new free operas every night this week

- When will gyms reopen in NYC and what will it be like to work out?

Share the story