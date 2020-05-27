Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right This NYC map shows the best spots to see gorgeous wisteria right now
Wisteria on apartment building
Photograph: Courtesy @lilwowski

This NYC map shows the best spots to see gorgeous wisteria right now

Artist Pixie Yates painted up a walkable wisteria route through the East and West Village.

By Collier Sutter Posted: Wednesday May 27 2020, 2:47pm
While New Yorkers can’t exactly take day trips yet, and NYC beach outings are still highly regulated, why not take a walk around the cobblestone streets of the village and appreciate the tail end of wisteria season?

One New York artist, Pixie Yates, painted a watercolor map of all of the best addresses to spot wisteria, running along and spilling over walls, in the East and West Village. Cascading wisteria comes back ever year in May and Junea beautiful sign that warm weather days have finally arrived in New York.

You can follow Yates’ guide to witness blossoms of the vivid, blue-violet flowers at 121 Waverly Place, Washington Mews, 18 Christopher Street, Washington Square Park, 35 Stuyvesant Street, 102 East 10th Street and Tompkins Square.

Below, we rounded up a few shots taken this month of some of the wisteria-clad buildings on her map.

