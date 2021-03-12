This NYC restaurant is offering a decadent at-home omakase experience

You can order sushi from your fave local spot any ol’ night of the week but ordering a complete at-home omakase experience? That, similar to the fish, is a bit more rare.

It is, however, now a possibility for New Yorkers. That’s thanks to Tomokase, a full service, at-home sushi experience from the team behind TabeTomo and TomoTomo. Helmed by chef Takeshita Fumitaka, the restaurant-on-demand was founded last year as a response to the ongoing pandemic. With meticulous safety precautions, the service brings fine dining directly to New Yorkers’ apartments while NYC restaurants are yet to open at full capacity.

Tomokase’s menus are sourced exclusively from Japan. The 15-piece dinner runs $195/person and the 30-piece runs $235/person (so it’s not cheap!) and features courses including Seasoned Stripe Jack, Botan Shrimp with Uni and Soy Marinated Jackfish with Sour Plum. You can also add on pairings with seasonal, craft sake.

You’re not just getting the food with the experience, either. Each at-home sushi dinner also comes complete with dishware, music, candles and cleanup—so, needless to say, it's definitely an upgrade from that pile of empty takeout containers. You can find out more info on the experience here.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- A Sonic is coming to Manhattan

- There’s a new NYC landlord app that helps you avoid the bad ones

- A broken glass ceiling is now surrounding Fearless Girl to celebrate International Women’s Day

- 13 iconic NYC rooms we missed the most this year

- The best outdoor art in NYC this spring

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.