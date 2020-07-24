This private island one hour north of NYC is selling for $2.5 million

Here’s one way you can social distance in style.

Copps Island, a pristine, 2,674-square-foot island where Long Island Sound meets the Norwolk River, is now on the market for a cool $2,500,000.

The address (which is hilariously listed as 0 Copps Island, suggesting that police officers are less than welcome) consists of 5,76 acres and a whimsical home that was built in 1960.

The retreat is just a short boat ride from Cove Marina in East Norwalk, an hour drive from NYC. And when we say it’s just a short boat ride away, we mean it. The island is only accessible by boat. It's also the southernmost of the Norwalk Islands, an island chain that apparently exists.

Ever heard of Copps Island Oysters? Well, this is the island that gave them their name, so you may want to pack some mignonette sauce if you plan on scheduling a tour of the property. (You also may want to think of some small talk beforehand to prepare for your cruise out there with a real estate agent.)

And speaking of property, the lone house on this island is a three-bedroom, two-bath cottage built to resemble a lighthouse. The home boasts a large, screened-in porch, a bedroom suite with a soaring, cathedral ceiling and, not surprisingly, quite an expansive lawn.

If you’re considering leaving the island of Manhattan for an island of your own, you can schedule a tour of the isolated retreat here and see more photos of the property. Looking for an island escape that's a bit closer to home? Schedule a day trip to the slightly more accessible Governors Island which just reopened for the summer last week.

