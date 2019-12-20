Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right This private NYC park will open to the public for one hour next week
This private NYC park will open to the public for one hour next week

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Friday December 20 2019, 3:06pm

Gramercy Park
Photograph: Courtesy of Shutterstock

Gramercy Park, the secret, fenced-off green space generally closed off to the public, will open to everyone for just one hour on Christmas Eve for its annual caroling event.

From 6–7pm, the park's trustees, the park's "mayor," Arlene Harrison and the Rev. Tom Pike will lead the singing. Attendees are asked to bring flashlights.

There are only about 400 keys to the Manhattan park given out (at about $350 a pop) to the residents at 39 surrounding buildings. Actually getting a key is difficult since they're only for residents and because of their hefty price tag. In fact, replacing a lost key has reportedly cost as much as $1,000.

The two-acre park's caretakers have been called "elitist," but they say the fence is to protect the landscaping, according to Curbed.

The park used to open on the first Saturday in May–Gramercy Park Day–each year, but in 2007, park leaders decided to cancel the festivities because the day had turned into a "street fair," the New York Daily News reported then.

If you are able to infiltrate the park on Christmas Eve, take a good look around with your flashlight because it may be the only time you'll get to see it close-up.

