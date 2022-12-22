New York
Timeout

Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express, between NYC and Vermont
Photograph: Courtesy Creative Commons/Flickr/Brian GeltnerAmtrak's Ethan Allen Express, between NYC and Vermont

This scenic train through the Adirondacks is returning in 2023

It’s been rated as one of the most scenic train rides in the world.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
An Amtrak train route that has been named one of the “Top 10 Most Scenic Train Rides in the World” by National Geographic is coming back after a three-year pause.

Adirondak service resumed just to Albany on December 5, but when it returns in full sometime in 2023, it’ll offer a beautiful ride through the mountains, from NYC’s Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station all the way to Montreal, Quebec’s Gare Centrale/Central Station, covering 400 miles in 10 hours.

RECOMMENDED: I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.

Officials say it’ll start back up in the spring, according to the Montreal Gazette. It’ll stop at Yonkers, Croton-Harmon, Poughkeepsie, Rhinecliff, Hudson, Albany-Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, Fort Edward, Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Port Henry, Westport, Port Kent, Plattsburgh, Rouses Point, St-Lambert, Quebec, and Montreal. It’s a 10-hour ride from beginning to end but is worth it if you want your journey to be as scenic as your destination.

The Gazette says it is “popular with Montrealers and New Yorkers.” In 2019, the route had 117,000 passengers, which was a 5% jump from the previous year.

“Enjoy nature’s kaleidoscope of colors on the Adirondack … as you discover why hikers, leaf peepers and snow lovers make annual pilgrimages to Lake Champlain’s shores,” Amtrak’s Adirondack page reads. “Along the way, history comes alive in places like Saratoga Springs and Ticonderoga, while le enchantement of Montreal gives this journey a distinctively international flavor.”

Adirondacks
Photograph: Shutterstock

Right now, the route operates daily to Albany, except on Saturdays:

Train 68 operates Sunday through Thursday, with no service on Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday departures will offer a limited food menu. Train 69 operates Monday through Friday, with no service on Saturdays and Sundays. Friday departures will offer a limited food menu.

Stay tuned—soon, we’ll be able to get to Montreal in the most scenic way!

