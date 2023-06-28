This special bike ride from The Whitney to Nyack celebrates Edward Hopper

A brand new way to experience art, appreciate an artist’s life and get some fresh air and exercise is here.

The Whitney Museum of American Art is teaming up with the Edward Hopper House Museum & Study Center, OutCycling, and the Meatpacking Business Improvement District to celebrate artist Edward Hopper’s birthday with the first-ever Whitney Hopper Ride.

This approximately 60-mile round-trip bike ride will start near the museum in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, ride up to Hopper’s birthplace in Nyack, New York, and return to the city. The group trip will take place July 22, 2023, on what would have been Edward Hopper’s 141st birthday.

“This inaugural Whitney Hopper Ride is a wonderful way to bring the museum and cycling communities together to celebrate Edward Hopper on his 141st birthday,” said Edward Hopper House Museum executive director Kathleen Motes Bennewitz. “In Hopper's day, the streets of Nyack were filled with 'wheelwomen' and 'wheelmen.' In his youth, the aspiring artist also wound his way with friends through the village and beyond. With the support of the Whitney Museum, Outcycling, and the Meatpacking District, this ride will offer metro area cyclists a chance to discover connections between Hopper's experiences in Nyack and New York City, and in between.”

Experienced cyclists are encouraged to sign up for the ride at Outcycling's website. The ride will accommodate up to 100 cyclists, and a $100 registration fee is required. Each participant will receive a food voucher, plus an exclusive Whitney Hopper Ride water bottle and two tickets to return to visit both Edward Hopper House and the Whitney.

Those who want to stay in the city can also visit destinations on the Whitney's curated Hopper's New York map, which marks significant landmarks, institutions and public spaces central to Hopper's life and work. New Yorkers can also celebrate Hopper at The Whitney, which has Hopper’s work Early Sunday Morning (1930) and several other paintings and sketches on view on the 7th Floor.