This terrifying horror park just outside the city has 10 haunted houses

Ever wondered what the Guinness World Record's longest horror attraction in the world is? Well, it's actually right here in New York and it's close enough to visit this fall.

Located in the middle of Hudson Valley in the Orange County region sits Pure Terror Scream Park. This destination is not for the faint of heart. Pure Terror is made up of 10 differently themed Haunted House walk-through attractions, with terrifying live actors, movie-quality sets and crazy special effects.

Each of the themed haunted houses is creepy in its own way. Love summer camp? Inside Pure Terror's "Camp Killmore," you’ll come across an abandoned bus that is home to a roaming maniac killer.

Step into "Nightmare Factory," an old boiler factory, and you'll find a serial killer who imprisons his victims in tanks and boils them alive. Fun!

At "Resurrection Cemetery," you’ll walk past coffins of the “dead” that pop out of the ground to scare you to pieces, and then there’s "Desecration," an old, abandoned church where “sinners will meet their fate."

Halloween weekend is the last chance to check it out in 2020, so book your tickets in advance an enter if you dare.

