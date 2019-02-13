This trendy seltzer brand just opened its own wellness center in NYC

No, it's not La Croix.

Recess, a sparkling water company that infuses its beverage with hemp extract and other adaptogens (an herbal remedy of sorts) to make you feel euphoric, has opened a recreational wellness pop-up at 680 Broadway.

It may appear to be just another Insta-friendly shop (the decor screams Spring Breakers but, y'know without the booze and hard drugs). However, the experience is actually more than that. We know what you're thinking: "Sure, Jan."

Okay, the neon branding, and use of the phrase "bringing the URL to IRL," sounds like a millennial trap to make you spend money. But the space is multi-functional and doubles as a programming hub to spotlight other of-the-moment brands including Luxury Escapism, High Point, Nice Paper, Death by Audio Arcade and This Place.

From February through March, there's a nice mix of free events including talks and panels like Acupuncture for Creativity and a Women in the Cannabis Industry Panel and Mixer. There's also a Death by Audio Arcade Tournament (yes, real arcade games) that sounds like a hoot.

If you're interested in checking it out as well as attending one of the events, you can RSVP and learn more about it here.

Photograph: Courtesy Recess

