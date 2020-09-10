This useful map predicts the best times to see fall foliage across New York State

The cooler (and far less sweaty) temperatures of fall are beginning. In tandem with apple picking and hot cider sipping, one of the best parts of fall is watching the foliage burst into vibrant hues.

Autumn lovers know that when it comes to leaf-peeping, timing is everything if you want to catch those those bright shades of gold, orange and red in their prime. In an effort to pinpoint the peak of autumn's blazing scenery across all of New York, Empire State Development Division of Tourism program, I Love NY, is releasing its annual fall foliage reports each week. Each report is accompanied by a map of New York’s regions.

In the first report of the season, released yesterday, you can see the first signs of New York state's fall foliage popping up in upstate regions including the Adirondacks, Catskills, Central New York, Capital-Saratoga, Thousand Islands-Seaway and Hudson Valley regions, according to observers for the I LOVE NY program.

According to current spotters in Hudson, color change is just beginning in Columbia County. If you're in the area you'll find slightly over 10 percent leaf transition with some yellow leaves, along with bright splashes of red.

The report also states that by this weekend, the Adirondacks will be the closest region to looking like fall. Herkimer County spotters reporting from Old Forge in the Town of Webb, predict about 20 percent color change in the next few days with average leaves of gold and yellow.

To track the updates each week for your autumn adventures, you can check the fall foliage reports every Wednesday afternoon for the expected color changes you'll spot by the coming weekend.

