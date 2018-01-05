This weekend is your last chance to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Another year ends, another Christmas passes. This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, a 75-foot Norway Spruce, came into our lives on November 10 and departs after Sunday, January 7.

Though the wake of Christmas is often laden with trash bags of plastic toys, gift-wrapping and tinsel, the iconic Christmas Tree acts as a symbol of an eternal, ever-giving holiday spirit, as it is milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity (you can see the homes that 2016's tree built here). Sure, Christmas has devolved into a consumerist nightmare, but at its center is a star of selfless sustainability.

So, before the tree is carried off into Mufasa's circle of life, be sure to hit Rockefeller Center before 9pm on Sunday to see last year's darling in all her illuminated glory.

