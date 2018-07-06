Three more subway stations set to close this month for repairs

For three subway station in Harlem and the Bronx, it’s the end of the line. (For the rest of the year, at least.)

The MTA announced this week that the 145th St station on the 3 line as well as the 167th St and 174th–175th Sts stations on the B and D lines will be closing for up to six months in the coming weeks. Dating back to 1904 and 1933, the geriatric stations will be temporarily shuttered for repairs almost a century of wear and tear and install some modern improvements. Yay, makeover!

“We’re excited to fix and update these stations because the structural work is critical and customers deserve to experience what a cleaner, safer, modern subway station is like,” New York City Transit president Andy Byford said in a statement. “We thank our customers for their patience as we work to prepare these stations for decades of continued – and improved – service to the community.”

Approximately 20,000 people currently use the affected stations, which are all set to be upgraded with new platforms, LED lighting and digital signs with accurate countdown clocks (Because even though you’re about to wait 20 minutes for a downtown train, it’s better to know. Right?)

The new station closures come hot on the heels of the three other recently announced station closures in Manhattan. The new wave of repair work is part of Byford’s “Fast Forward: The Plan to Modernize New York City Transit” plan, which is also set to install 180 elevators across the system in 10 years and install a modern signal system that should cut down on delays. Please god, let it cut down on delays.

