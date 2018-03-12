Three ticket lotteries for Mean Girls on Broadway just opened

Good news, wannabe Plastics! If you’re desperate to see Mean Girls on Broadway but don’t have Gretchen Wieners’s shopping budget, you now have three additional ways to snag cheap tickets.

The new Broadway musical written by Tina Fey unveiled not one, not two, but three ticket lotteries today—when the show’s first preview kick off. The easiest and most efficient option is the digital lottery. You can enter up to five days before a performance, but you won’t find out whether or not you’ve won until the day prior to the show. Winners have until 10:59pm on that day to claim up to two tickets for $42.50 each. Since you can enter the lottery for multiple shows at once, it’s the simplest option of the bunch. Seriously, even Karen could master this one.

There’s also an in-person lottery at the Mean Girls box office. Entries will be accepted starting two and a half hours before curtain time; winners will be announced two hours before the show. You just have to be present for the drawing to claim your $42.50 tickets.

Finally, your sartorial choices might even save you money. The box office is taking the Plastics’ rule about wearing pink on Wednesdays very literally: It will reserve a limited number of tickets priced at $42.50 for fans who show up wearing something pink. Hats, shirts, pants, jackets and accessories are all fair game—the pink attire just has to be visible. Start lining up before the box office opens at 10am to boost your chances.

If that all sounds like too much work, you can still buy regularly priced tickets here. Prices start at $79.50, which is still relatively reasonable.

