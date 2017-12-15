Tickets to Pretty Woman: The Musical go on sale today

You want the fairy tale? Then you better snap up your tickets to Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway, which officially went on sale today.

The musical based on the classic 1990 romantic comedy about a sex worker and wealthy businessman who fall in love begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on July 20 and officially opens on August 16. Before the show comes to New York, it makes a pitstop in Chicago for a five-week limited engagement.

Samantha Barks steps into Julia Roberts’ thigh-high black boots for her Broadway debut in the role of Vivian, while Tony-winner Steve Kazee plays Edward, the character made famous by Richard Gere. Orfeh, who readers might remember from her turn as bend-and-snap queen Paulette in Legally Blonde on Broadway, returns to Broadway as Vivian’s friend Kit de Luca. The show is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and features a book by the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton and late director Garry Marshall. In a somewhat surprising turn, Canadian rocker Bryan Adams and his longtime writing partner Jim Vallance wrote the original score. Pretty Woman: The Musical will be Adams’ first time songwriting for the stage, but ‘80s babies likely remember his hits like “Summer of ‘69” and “Heaven.”

Since Broadway has a well-documented love affair with streetwalkers and prostitutes, you can bet that tickets will go fast. Orchestra and mezzanine seats start at just $99. Click here to book your seats today.

