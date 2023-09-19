You could become a collaborator with Time Out Video!

Time Out is launching a fun video series featuring … you!

This new “City Explorers” program will hand over the social media spotlight to a collaborator from the city each month. Through two videos made in Time Out’s style, each month’s collaborator will show people how to have a great time in the city and show off new, unique and diverse parts of the city and communities that don’t always get the attention they deserve.

The videos that you create with Time Out editors will be posted to both Time Out’s and the collaborators’ Instagram channels.

As a collaborator, you would get two collaborator tags and access to Time Out’s 600k+ audience of New Yorkers and 1 million Londoners as well as being listed and badged as an official “Time Out City Explorer.”

Interested? Send an email to us about why you think you’d be a good fit with a link to your IG/TikTok accounts to to.video@timeout.com.





