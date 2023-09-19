New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Time Out’s City Explorers badge
Photograph: Time Out

Time Out launches a new global video collaboration program ‘City Explorers’

You could become a collaborator with Time Out Video!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Time Out is launching a fun video series featuring … you!

This new “City Explorers” program will hand over the social media spotlight to a collaborator from the city each month. Through two videos made in Time Out’s style, each month’s collaborator will show people how to have a great time in the city and show off new, unique and diverse parts of the city and communities that don’t always get the attention they deserve. 

The videos that you create with Time Out editors will be posted to both Time Out’s and the collaborators’ Instagram channels. 

As a collaborator, you would get two collaborator tags and access to Time Out’s 600k+ audience of New Yorkers and 1 million Londoners as well as being listed and badged as an official “Time Out City Explorer.”

Interested? Send an email to us about why you think you’d be a good fit with a link to your IG/TikTok accounts to to.video@timeout.com.



Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.