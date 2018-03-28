Time Out Market New York brings epic food and skyline views to Dumbo

New York, we have a delicious announcement to share with you.

Time Out Group announced today it's launching a new hotspot for food and culture lovers right here in Gotham. Time Out Market will bring the best of New York City's restaurants, bars and cultural experiences—all handpicked by expert Time Out editors—together under one roof in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood. The market is set to open later this year at 55 Water Street, complete with two floors, three bars, an outdoor rooftop area and a fantastic view of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan's iconic skyline.

It's true: You'll eat meals from award-winning chefs, sip on refreshing cocktails, and take in breathtaking waterfront views and artistic performances all in one place.

Feeling hungry and not sure what you want? No worries: The market will have 20 eats to choose from, plus three bars, a stage for performances and exhibition space.

Want room to breathe in the busy city? Our space will occupy 21,000 square feet over two floors, with around 520 seats indoors and outdoors.

Just want to gaze out over this great city? The rooftop on the fifth floor will offer great views of the East River, the Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan Bridge and the skyline of Lower Manhattan.

The Market will be one of several that Time Out will launch globally. The hugely popular Time Out Market Lisbon opened in 2014, Time Out Market Miami will open in South Beach in 2018, and the Boston and Chicago markets will open in 2019.

For a preview of Time Out Market New York, look to Time Out Market Lisbon, which has, in just three years, become the Portuguese capital's number-one tourist attraction. Some 3.6 million people visited the Lisbon Market in 2017, exploring its 26 restaurants, eight bars and cafés, five shops and more. You can get a glimpse at the foodie phenomenon below:

We hope you're just as excited as we are to bring this center of cuisine and culture to the city. In the meantime, follow along here for all the updates you'll need. See you at Time Out Market later this year!

