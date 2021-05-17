Time Out Market New York is reopening on May 27

We can't wait to see you again, New York

New York, we’ve missed you. Thankfully, we’ll be reunited soon. Just in time for summer, to be exact! We’re thrilled to officially announce that Time Out Market New York is reopening on Thursday, May 27, right before Memorial Day Weekend.

Along with our opening date, we’re also excited to share some of our can’t-miss opening weekend events. (It’s going to be a party!) Come celebrate with us on the DUMBO waterfront for the long weekend and enjoy dinner and a show with the following arts and cultural events:



• Bossa Nova stylings from Alexia Bomtempo

• Alt-country chart-topping vocalist Queen Esther

• Globally celebrated, New York-born graffiti muralist, Hoacs

• Augmented reality artwork presented by Kaleida Studio

• Whimsical performance artists presented by Coney Island USA

• A celebration of local Brooklyn beers at our Love Local Brews Bar

In the meantime, the main attraction at the Market continues to be our lineup of all-star local chefs. Along with some old faves, we’ve got some additional names that we can announce today, including Sugar Hill Creamery, Fornino, Wayla and Tiki Chick. Here’s your first look at our reopening roster:

Sugar Hill Creamery Created by husband-and-wife duo Nick Larsen and Petrushka Bazin Larsen, this spot is known for its sweet ice cream concoctions inspired by their Caribbean and Midwestern backgrounds, and Harlem their home for over 15 years.

Fornino Dig into some irresistible artisanal pizza from Brooklyn chef Michael Ayoub combining traditional techniques with elevated toppings and perfect crusts.

Wayla Chef Tom Naumsuwan offers a fresh take on homestyle Thai food with an innovative market-inspired menu.

Tiki Chick Enjoy chef Jacob Hadjigeorgis’s brand-new foray into delectable stacked sandwiches.

Chote Miya There’s never been a better time for Indian food in NYC thanks to talented chefs like Chote Miya’s Satinder Vij. This menu, inspired by Bombay’s most popular street-side eateries, is full of recipes that Indian-food purists and fans of modern Indian restaurants (such as sister restaurant Gupshup) can get behind.

Jacob’s Pickles This Southern-focused spot specializes in comfort foods that are hard to say no to. Get a taste of down-home cooking, punctuated with a fried Oreo for dessert, right here in Brooklyn.

Ivy Stark Mexology In this city, we adore our taquerias and Mexican food trucks, but for many of us, the first time we picked up a refined taco or guac off elegant dishware was at an Ivy Stark restaurant.

Pat LaFrieda - Meat Purveyors From the vaunted Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern to Shake Shack patties, Pat LaFrieda rules the country as the undisputed king of meat. Here, you can dig into tasty sandwiches, juicy sliders and other favorites.

FELICE Pasta Bar SA Hospitality Group has opened Italian-inspired restaurants, serving home-style cooking that has attracted a slick New York scene: FELICE Pasta Bar in Time Out Market is the team’s first foray into all things Brooklyn. They'll be offering fresh pasta full of the authentic flavors of Tuscany.

Bklyn Wild With BKLYN Wild at Time Out Market, Ivy Stark is embracing a healthy plant-based menu that focuses on local ingredients that are actually local—as in, Brooklyn.

Clinton St. Baking Company Chef Neil Kleinberg and DeDe Lahman, who co-own the Lower East Side hot spot, offer their iconic brunch items—think egg sandwiches and pancakes—that New Yorkers line up for every weekend.

Mr. Taka Coming this summer. Chef Takatoshi Nagara and Takayuki Watanabe will serve their creative take on Tonkotsu Ramen which has an unparalleled pedigree when it comes to ramen cuisine.

Our multiple bars will also be fully stocked to welcome you back in style. In addition to beer, wine and cocktails—you’ll also be able to sample a wide selection of local beers at a new bar dedicated to Brooklyn breweries on our fifth floor.

Since we’re all still adjusting to being out again, you’ll be able to use the Time Out Market app for contactless ordering at all of the Market’s vendors and bars. (You can even select multiple items from different eateries to create your dream meal.) If you’d rather eat at home, you’ll also be able to order a Market meal for delivery on UberEats, DoorDash and Caviar.

We’ll meet you at the Market on Thursday, May 27? Can’t wait to see you there.