Time Out Market New York is reopening on Wednesday!

It’s been over four months since Time Out Market New York temporarily closed, but we’re finally ready to welcome you back to the Brooklyn waterfront.

You’ve probably been dining outside in the city a lot this summer. Well, we’re about to offer an outdoor culinary experience like no other. In addition to our fifth floor rooftop, which offers sweeping views of the East River and Manhattan skyline, we’ll be providing increased waterfront dining with almost 250 seats total. For those who prefer more of a picnic vibe, you can grab some food and enjoy it in Brooklyn Bridge Park, just steps away from the market.

“Time Out Market New York has 10,150 square feet of outdoor space. This includes our fifth floor rooftop terrace and increased riverside seating of nearly 250. Our guests can properly distance themselves when they socialize and enjoy the summer weather without losing the fun atmosphere that makes the Time Out Market experience so special,” says Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat. “Our team — alongside Empire Stores and renowned chefs and restaurateurs — is excited to welcome back our guests to taste incredible dishes and beverages from local favorites and embrace New York’s unique and iconic culture. Time Out Market offers guests a true Time Out Tastecation, the ultimate staycation destination where guests can send their taste buds on a culinary voyage.”

The food and cultural destination, located at 55 Water Street in DUMBO, will be opening in phases, with the first set of seven eateries and two full service bars set to resume service on August 5. That stellar lineup, representing some of our favorite chefs and restaurateurs in the city, is as follows:

Ivy Stark, one of the city’s top chefs with 20-plus years of cooking experience, will serve a menu packed with her interpretations of modern Mexican at her Mexology concept.

Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors will offer prime cuts and quality meats in a mix of tasty signature sandwiches, juicy sliders and other favorites.

Bessou, one of Noho’s most popular restaurants, is providing a casual spin on their dishes inspired by Japanese family recipes, courtesy of owner Maiko Kyogoku and Executive Chef Emily Yuen.

Jacob’s Pickles is serving Southern-style comfort food executed flawlessly, with a menu of artisanal back-to-basics dishes.

FELICE Pasta Bar, a neighborhood staple, will be selling fresh pasta full of the authentic flavors of Tuscany.

Fish Cheeks, the critically-acclaimed and widely-beloved restaurant, will present a modern approach to traditional Thai seafood, packed with authentic flavors.

Ice & Vice pushes the boundaries of what frozen treats can be and will serve its edgy and ultra-premium, ice creams, sorbets and frozen yogurts every weekend.

Yes, there will be drinks, too! Those food options will be complemented by two, full-service bars with a new beverage program for the summer. You’ll be able to enjoy seasonal craft cocktails made with local spirits as well as a carefully curated selection of local craft beers and wines. If you’re looking for a great deal, hit up the daily Happy Hour from 4–7pm on the fifth floor rooftop where you can snag $8 cocktails, $7 wine and $5 beers. (The view is free.)

In addition to following all current New York regulations and safety protocols, the market has also installed air circulation and filtration systems, sanitizing stations throughout the space and plexiglass partitions on counters and bars. Extra cleaning crews will continuously be sanitizing all surfaces and all staff will use PPE equipment.

Wondering how you can get your hands on some food? One of the many new safety precautions that the market will be implementing to prioritize everyone’s health and safety is a new, contactless ordering system. The new Time Out Market app lets guests order and track their meal’s progress and is available to download for free now through the App Store or Google Play. You’ll also be able to order via mobile web through timeout.com/nymenu and the market eateries will soon be available for delivery on DoorDash.

We can’t wait to see you again! Follow Time Out Market New York on Instagram for more first looks leading up to Wednesday’s opening, and you can read more information, including updated operation hours, on our FAQ page.

