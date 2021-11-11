New York
Bryant Park Winter Village
Photograph: Courtesy Angela Cranford

The best holiday markets open in NYC this year

At a holiday market, NYC offers the best decorations, food and winter activities to get you in the merriest of moods

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
The best holiday markets are right here in NYC—full of both the holiday spirit and the most unique gifts out there. While fancy Christmas window displays may entice you, NYC's holiday markets often include ice skating, tree and menorah lightings, great food vendors, and fun holiday activities. Shopping for the perfect gift doesn't have to be stressful, make it fun at these holiday markets.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Christmas in New York

Best holiday markets in NYC

The Bank of America Winter Village
Photograph: Angelito Jusay

1. The Bank of America Winter Village

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park and all its holiday spirit is back with free ice-skating but also its Urbanspace holiday market bringing over 170 shops, including a bunch of new kiosks and eateries for your shopping and eating pleasure through January 2, 2022. It'll also bring back its Small Business Spotlight that gives four New York City-based minority-owned small businesses, with annual revenues of $1 million or less, an opportunity to showcase their products in a free booth at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. You'll also be able to cozy up at The Lodge by Prime Video, a covered, outdoor après-themed area where visitors can grab a festive cocktail, enjoy delicious food, watch the ice skaters or admire the tree.

Read more
Urbanspace Union Square Holiday Market
Photograph: Laura Fontaine

2. Urbanspace Union Square Holiday Market

  • Shopping
  • Union Square

The Urbanspace Union Square Holiday Market, the alfresco, European-style winter market with more than 150 local and national vendors, returns November 18. Organizers say it's going to be even better this year. Expect to see New York Ukrainian favorite Veselka, Breezy Hill Orchard Cider and Piccolo Cafe as well as handcrafted art and wares include first-time vendor eMCee Apparel who will showcase her own twist on Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired art with apparel that pays tribute to hip-hop icons as well as returning vendor Dash of Pep, a boutique creating unique apparel, accessories, and stationery promoting mental health, self-expression, and empowerment. Nick Heller (@NewYorkNico) will have his own booth that'll showcase Gizmo Vintage, Challah Dolly, Prince Peacock, Em and Ahr, and Dan’s Parents House for one week each.

Read more
Guide to the Renegade Craft Fair in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy Renegade Craft Fair

3. Guide to the Renegade Craft Fair in NYC

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs

The Renegade Craft Fair is back with fabulous handmade goods galore to Manhattan in November and Brooklyn in December. Whether you’re shopping for friends and family or looking for something unique as a treat to yourself, the Renegade Craft Fair offers a wonderland of artwork, clothing, jewelry and home decor, all made by a select group of the best crafters around. The fair features hundreds of vendors selected to sell their wares over two weekend days. You can spend all day shopping, enjoying live entertainment and even trying your hand at some DIY crafting. You’ll find everything from artisan soaps and candles to ceramics and “wearable sculpture” to cozy sweaters and doggie bow ties. Whimsical jewelry? Handcrafted leather goods? Stylish plant hangers? Yes to all. There’s simply not enough space to describe all the wonders you might find here. We promise you, however, this is where you want to go for unique, handmade gifts this season (and of course, something special for yourself). The fair, which is free and open-to-the-public, takes place from 11am-5pm on two weekends in NYC: Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 in Manhattan and Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, in Brooklyn.

Read more
Brooklyn Flea Dumbo
Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Flea/Samuel Hollenshead

5. Brooklyn Flea Dumbo

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs

During the holiday season, Dumbo will turn into a full-blown holly, jolly shopping district with 40+ vintage and handmade vendors selling an assortment of antiques, furniture, clothing, artwork and jewelry. Every Sunday from 10am to 4pm (November 7, 14, 21, December 5, 12 and 19) in the Dumbo Archway you can get on on the action to find a one-of-a-kind gift. Specifically on December 12, there will be an open studios art sale.

On December 2, DUMBO's tree will be lit with a ceremony with carols, calypso and coco at 5:30pm while 30 artists from Augenblick Studios deck the Manhattan Bridge Anchorage from 6-10pm with festive projections of animated trees.

Christmas trees will be for sale from Vermont Christmas Trees daily from 9am-9pm at 71 Washington Street.

Read more
Grand Holiday Bazaar
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Bazaar NYC

6. Grand Holiday Bazaar

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Upper West Side

This weekly Upper West Side marketplace, one of NYC’s oldest, goes all out every holiday season. From November 24 through December 22, drop by any Sunday to shop photographs, jewelry, furniture, beauty products, antiques and tasty eats from more than 150 local merchants—and feel really good doing it: the market supports local businesses by donating 100 percent of its profits to four of the neighborhood's public schools.

Read more
Queens Craft Brigade Holiday Markets
Photograph: courtesy Queens Craft Bridgade

7. Queens Craft Brigade Holiday Markets

  • Shopping
  • Astoria

On Small Business Sunday, the Queens Craft Brigade will return with a series of holiday markets at Katch Astoria where talented makers from Queens will sell their artwork, jewelry, fashion, crafts, and more.

Vendors for the first market include Paige’s Candle Co, Bench Flour Baker, Lilasuds, Jennifer Valesquez, Paulina Ho, Kate Durkin, Bianca's Design Shop, Hellgate Farms, and more.

Read more
Columbus Circle Holiday Market
Columbus Circle Holiday Market

8. Columbus Circle Holiday Market

  • Attractions
  • Public spaces
  • Midtown West

This annual holiday bazaar near Central Park (59th Street at Columbus Circle and Central Park West) is open November 29 through December 24. It's run by the group behind the Winter Village at Bryant Park, the Union Square Holiday Market and others. Go for the: Handmade items from local artisans and snacks from vendors such as Hill Country Barbecue and La Sonrisa Empanadas. Look for the market concierge to help you navigate your way through more than 140 booths. 

Read more
The Oddities Flea Market
Photograph: @odditiesfleamarket

9. The Oddities Flea Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Chelsea

Get your fill of witchy gifts, morbid curiosities, medical history ephemera, insect jewelry, taxidermy and more at this fabulously grisly marketplace curated by collector and osteologist Ruan Matthew Cohn and his wife and executive producer Regina Marie Cohn. Shop from vendors like (EYEBA) Oddball Oddity, Miss Havisham Curiosities, Brooklyn Taxidermy, Morbid Curiosities, Phoenix Botanicals, Acid Queen Jewelry, Papermoon Gallery, White Witch, Rebels & Outlaws, Deadskull Curio, 3 Ring Traveling Apothecary, This Shit Blinks, Love Lorn Lingerie, Last Rites Vintage, Crooked Teeth Keys, Feather And Foxglove, Krampus Store, Ellipsis Rare Books, Weird Rites & Godless Revels and many more.

 

Read more
Grand Central Holiday Fair
Photograph: Courtesy Grand Central Terminal Holiday Fair/Craftspring

10. Grand Central Holiday Fair

  • Things to do
  • Literary events
  • Midtown East

It’s hard to imagine a more perfect excursion than going to a Christmas market in Grand Central. Go for the: Chance to gawk at the swirls of constellations on the roof inside, then check out the towering, bejeweled tree to get a new meaning of bright lights, big city. Stay for the: Chance to grab goods to give the best Christmas gift ever. It opens in the iconic Vanderbilt Hall starting this November. 

Read more
