The best holiday markets open in NYC this year

The Renegade Craft Fair is back with fabulous handmade goods galore to Manhattan in November and Brooklyn in December. Whether you’re shopping for friends and family or looking for something unique as a treat to yourself, the Renegade Craft Fair offers a wonderland of artwork, clothing, jewelry and home decor, all made by a select group of the best crafters around. The fair features hundreds of vendors selected to sell their wares over two weekend days. You can spend all day shopping, enjoying live entertainment and even trying your hand at some DIY crafting. You’ll find everything from artisan soaps and candles to ceramics and “wearable sculpture” to cozy sweaters and doggie bow ties. Whimsical jewelry? Handcrafted leather goods? Stylish plant hangers? Yes to all. There’s simply not enough space to describe all the wonders you might find here. We promise you, however, this is where you want to go for unique, handmade gifts this season (and of course, something special for yourself). The fair, which is free and open-to-the-public, takes place from 11am-5pm on two weekends in NYC: Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 in Manhattan and Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, in Brooklyn.