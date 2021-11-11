The best holiday markets open in NYC this year

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park and all its holiday spirit is back with free ice-skating but also its Urbanspace holiday market bringing over 170 shops, including a bunch of new kiosks and eateries for your shopping and eating pleasure through January 2, 2022. It'll also bring back its Small Business Spotlight that gives four New York City-based minority-owned small businesses, with annual revenues of $1 million or less, an opportunity to showcase their products in a free booth at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. You'll also be able to cozy up at The Lodge by Prime Video, a covered, outdoor après-themed area where visitors can grab a festive cocktail, enjoy delicious food, watch the ice skaters or admire the tree.
The best holiday markets are right here in NYC—full of both the holiday spirit and the most unique gifts out there. While fancy Christmas window displays may entice you, NYC's holiday markets often include ice skating, tree and menorah lightings, great food vendors, and fun holiday activities. Shopping for the perfect gift doesn't have to be stressful, make it fun at these holiday markets.
