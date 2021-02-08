The 35 best museums in NYC
Our essential list of museums in NYC includes exhibitions at the Whitney, the American Museum of Natural History and more
February 2021: With the status of the city's main cultural institutions constantly changing, including the best museums in NYC, we'll be updating this feature monthly to give you the most up-to-date info we can on what's open for in person viewing, what cool and interesting things can be viewed online and what you absolutely can't miss right now at each institution. This month, new highlights include an exhibition of the works of David Hockney at the Morgan Library, a collection of fascinating, recent photography at the International Center of Photography Museum and a look back at Bob Hope and WWII at the New-York Historical Society.
New York City's cultural amenities are many, but none quite match the number, scale and variety of its museums. There is literally an institution for every interest, whether it’s in art, history, science or quirkier subjects.
The Metropolitan Museum, for instance, shelters 5,000 years of art history under its roof with a collection that runs the gamut from Stone Age objects to the latest examples of contemporary art. And speaking of the latter, there’s a host of institutions dedicated to cutting-edge art, from the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Whitney Museum of Art to the New Museum and MoMA, which re-opened in 2019 after a significant expansion of its space, and a total rethink of its mission.
There are dozens of other types of museums, too, some of which are encyclopedic (The American Museum Of Natural History), or focused on specific categories, such as NYC history (The New-York Historical and The Museum of the City of New York), architecture (the Skyscraper Museum), photography (International Center of Photography Museum), film (Museum of the Moving Image), sex (Museum of Sex), and even the subway (New York Transit Museum). And, of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg, even if you don’t count all of the other museums in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.
Is it a lot to take in? Certainly. But if you want find a museum with your name on it, look no further than our complete guide to the best museums in NYC, complete with highlights of current exhibitions at each.
Best museums in New York
1. The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Opened in 1880 and situated on Central Park, this iconic New York institution contains 5,000 years of art—from prehistory to the latest in contemporary works—under one roof. Its unparalleled collection comprises more that two million objects that include Old Master paintings, the Ancient Egyptian Temple of Dendur and the museum’s famed period rooms.
Don’t miss the museum’s major exhibition, About Time: Fashion and Duration and the newly renovated British Galleries.
2. Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)
After three years of planning and construction—including a four-month closure this summer—the Museum of Modern Art has finally thrown open its doors to a shiny, reconfigured self, offering the public more MoMA to love (or at least to ponder) than ever.
Get immersed in Shuzo Azuchi Gulliver’s chromatic 360-degree film projection and Haegue Yang's glittering sculptural installation, Handles.
3. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
Frank Lloyd Wright broke the mold on museum design when he completed his building for the Guggenheim in 1959. Since then, millions of visitors have come to the Gugg to gawk at its spiraling rotunda, but they stay for its daring art shows and its collection, which includes Peggy Guggenheim’s trove of Cubist, Surrealist and Abstract Expressionist works, as well as the largest collection of Kandinskys in the United States.
Get a glimpse of what the countryside could look like through the use of automation in Countryside, The Future and abstract works by avant-garde painters.
4. Whitney Museum of American Art
In 2015, the Whitney Museum finally slammed the door on its status as the also-ran of major NYC museums by moving into a gleaming new building designed by world-class starchitect Renzo Piano. Standing at the foot of the High Line along Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District, the 63,000 square facility boasts three outdoor sculpture spaces providing views of the Hudson and surrounding neighborhood.
Catch works by Agnes Pelton, Mexican muralists and an exploration of downtown NYC during the 1970s and 80s through beautiful photographs.
5. Brooklyn Museum
The third-largest museum in the five boroughs, the Brooklyn Museum follows the encyclopedic template of the Metropolitan Museum with a collection housed in an 1897 Beaux-Art building that includes period rooms, Ancient Egyptian and African Art, and modern and contemporary paintings, sculptures and more.
See striking photographs by John Edmonds as well as a striking exhibition on the history of design.
6. The Jewish Museum
In addition to a superb collection of Judaica, The Jewish Museum also mounts important exhibitions of modern and contemporary art. Housed in the 1908 Warburg Mansion, the museum maintains a collection of more than 28,000 works of art, artifacts and media installations.
An exhibition by Jonathan Horowitz looks at how artists have responded to the rise of authoritarianism and a temporary installation by Lawrence Weiner covers the museum's Fifth Avenue facade.
7. New Museum of Contemporary Art
Taking its name from the New School, where it was founded in 1977, the New Museum has grown from a single gallery space to a global showcase of cutting-edge art. In 2007, it moved into a purpose-built, seven-story building on the Bowery, designed by the cutting-edge Tokyo architectural firm SANAA.
The museum is currently closed to visitors but you can find the institution's virtual offerings here.
8. The Frick Collection
Housed in the former Gilded-Age mansion of Henry Clay Frick, The Frick maintains a collection of Old Master paintings (including works by Rembrandt, Holbein and Vermeer) on par with the Met’s. The Frick’s holdings also include paintings by Whistler and Renoir as well as furniture and other examples of the decorative arts.
The Frick is currently closed through early 2021 as it prepares to open on Madison Avenue in the former Whitney and Met Breuer building.
9. The Morgan Library & Museum
Once the private library of J. Pierpont Morgan, the Morgan Museum was gifted to the city by the Gilded-Age financier along with his collection of artworks and rare books—holdings that include drawings by Michelangelo and three Gutenberg Bibles. There’s also a first edition of Dickens’s A Christmas Carol that’s put on display every Chirstmas.
A new exhibition centers on the work of David Hockney with a special focus on his drawings and portraits on paper.
10. Neue Galerie New York
Devoted entirely to late-19th- and early-20th-century German and Austrian fine and decorative arts, this elegant addition to the city’s museum scene has the largest concentration of works by Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele outside Vienna, including Klimt’s masterpiece, Portrait of Adele Bloch Bauer I.
The Neue Galerie is currently closed but is offering digital programs through its website.
11. Queens Museum
The biggest attraction at the Queens Museum in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is undoubtedly The Panorama of the City of New York, an exacting 9,335-square-foot scale model of the five boroughs created for the 1964 World’s Fair. In fairness, though, there’s a lot of other great things to see, especially since the museum doubled its size during a 2013 expansion.
Works by photographer Bruce Davidson show the everyday life of New Yorkers on the periphery of mainstream society.
12. American Museum of Natural History
With its mind-boggling holdings of artifacts and specimens from around the globe, the American Museum of Natural History, founded in 1869, tells nothing less than the story of creation, from the Big Bang to the present. Its dazzling highlights include the 94-feet long blue whale in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life and the Hayden Planetarium directed by famed astrophysicist and media personality, Neil degrasse Tyson.
Learn about the nature of color, take a deep dive into everything we know about the T. Rex and take in the "Worlds Beyond Earth,” the new space show at the Hayden Planetarium.
13. MoMA PS1
Situated in a former public school, MoMA PS1 hosts an international studio program in addition to mounting exhibitions (including career monographs) of cutting-edge artists. Affiliated with the Museum of Modern Art since 1999, MoMA PS1 is also known for its summer series of outdoor parties called “Warm Up.”
Garrett Bradley imagines Black figures from the early 20th century and the Studio Museum of Harlem mounts new work through its artist-in-residence program.
14. Museum of the Moving Image
Located in Astoria, Queens, the Museum of the Moving Image presents exhibitions and screenings that relay the history and cultural impact of movies, television and digital media. In addition to a state-of-the-art 267-seat cinema, the museum features ongoing installations such as “Behind the Screen,” which examines the filmmaking process.
MoMI is currently closed but continues to host digital talks, programs and events.
15. Bronx Museum of the Arts
Besides shining a spotlight on neighborhood artists as well as on Africa-American, Asian and Latino artist from the 20th- and 21st-centuries, this multicultural museum founded in 1971 has the virtue being free.
Navigate Sanford Biggers’ intricate quilted works in Codeswitch—an exhibition of over 50 paintings and sculptures all made from pre-1900 antique quilts and discarded scraps.
16. International Center of Photography Museum
You know the saying: “A picture is worth a thousand words,” and at the International Center of Photography Museum is where you should go to immerse yourself in the world visual storytelling. The institution caters to a wide audience—not merely shutterbugs and Instagram-addicts. The center does offer stellar academic programming as well as a library containing back issues of photography magazines and thousands of biographical files. As of 2020, ICP is in a new space in Lower East Side's Essex Crossing. The 40,000 square foot grounds is home to educational programs for people of all ages, and media labs and shooting studios.
"But Still, It Turns" features recent photography from around the world.
17. Museum of Arts & Design
The Museum of Arts & Design is housed in the former “Lollipop Building,” a baroque modernist structure that was considered one of the ugliest buildings in NYC. After a 1998 renovation totaling $90 million, MAD moved in and began to mount lively exhibitions dedicated to the latest in contemporary art and design.
Immerse yourself in Brian Clarke’s exhibition of more than 100 works of luminous stained glass and Beth Lipman’s transformations of glass, metal and clay.
18. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
A battle-hardened veteran World War II, the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid at Pier 86 has been repurposed as a floating museum since 1982. With a collection of military aircraft crowding its flight deck, the Intrepid also features the space shuttle Enterprise and a British Airways Concorde.
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is temporarily closed. You can stay up-to-date on virtual events here.
19. Museum of Sex (MoSex)
Sure, MoSex is dedicated to elevating porn and erotica to institutional status, but not every exhibit there is presented just for titillation’s sake. Its exhibitions have included serious explorations of such issues as gender and the impact of new technologies on human sexual behavior.
Have an interactive adventure at Super Funland: Journey into the Erotic Carnival, where you'll find a 4-D immersive “Tunnel of Love” ride and an erotic fortune-telling machine (modeled as RuPaul).
20. Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
One of two Smithsonian museums in NYC, the Cooper Hewitt—which, like the nearby Frick is housed in a sumptuous former mansion—is dedicated to the field of design, housing a collection of objects that span 3,000 years. Among the ongoing exhibits is the Immersion Room, which allows visitors to interact with digital projections of wallpaper.
Cooper Hewitt remains closed but you can take a tour of the digital mansion here.
21. El Museo del Barrio
Dedicated to Hispanic artists in the U.S and Latin America, this museum located in Spanish Harlem (a.k.a. El Barrio) holds a 6,500-piece permanent collection that ranges from pre-Colombian artifacts to contemporary installations.
The galleries are currently closed but a large-scale national survey of latinx contemporary art is set to open on March 13.
22. American Folk Art Museum
As its name suggests, the American Folk Art Museum celebrates traditional craft-based works, but more than that, it has been instrumental in promoting the work of outsider, visionary and other self-taught artists.
See a new survey covering six decades of collecting self-taught art.
23. New-York Historical Society
Founded in 1804, the New-York Historical Society is NYC’s oldest museum, and is dedicated to the history of Gotham and its central place in American life, politics and culture. Its collection and library contains more than 1.6 million items including an outstanding cache of Hudson River School paintings, as well as James Audubon's preparatory watercolors for his seminal study, The Birds of America.
Check out a new exhibition on Bob Hope and World War II and get a close-up look at the Waldorf-Astoria's massive lobby clock.
24. Studio Museum in Harlem
Some of the most exciting today art is being created by young African-Americans and the Studio Museum is the place where many of them received their initial exposure. Opened in 1968 as the first black fine-arts museum in the country, the Studio Museum is undergoing a major expansion with plans to move into a new David Adjaye-designed building by 2021.
Studio Museum is temporarily closed but their iniative inHarlem is presenting works at sites throughout the neighborhood.
25. The Rubin Museum of Art
Opened in 2004, this six-story museum in Chelsea houses Donald and Shelley Rubin’s impressive collection of Himalayan art and artifacts. It also mounts large-scale temporary exhibitions that have included offerings by contemporary artists.
Get an intro course on Himalayan Art this spring with "Gateway to Himalayan Art," an exhibition focusing on the main themes, forms and concepts featured in the museum's collection.
26. National Museum of the American Indian
The other branch of the Smithsonian Institution in NYC along with the Cooper Hewitt, the NMAI displays its collection around the grand rotunda of the 1907 Custom House at 1 Bowling Green. In total, the museum contains some 825,000 items from 1,200 indigenous cultures covering 12,000 years of Native American history.
National Museum of the American Indian is temporarily closed but you can tour its online exhibitions.
27. Museum of the City of New York
The place to explore the NYC’s past, present and future, the Museum of the City of New York on Fifth Avenue at 104th Street takes visitors on a tour of the city’s 400-year history through rotating exhibitions and its extensive collection of vintage photographs, costumes, textiles, theater memorabilia, furniture, decorative arts and more.
The museum is temporarily closed for repairs which are expected to be completed by the end of February. In the meantime, check out their virtual events including a regular NYC Trivia Night.
28. Asia Society
The galleries at the Asia Society host major exhibitions showcasing art—both historical and contemporary—from Asia, the Philippines and the Indian subcontinent.
The Asia Society Triennial is currently on view through June 17 at the museum.
29. Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art
Opened as a foundation to promote LGBT artists by Charles Leslie and his late partner, Fritz Lohman, this Soho institution was granted museum status by New York State in 2011. Its program includes solo shows, as well as group shows organized around important LGBT themes such as identity, gender and AIDS.
Dissolution explores the role of queeness at the intersection of wider social relations
30. Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA)
MOCA occupies an airy former machine shop designed by prominent Chinese-American architect Maya Lin. In an interior loosely inspired by a traditional Chinese house, with rooms radiating off a central courtyard and areas defined by screens, MOCA’s core exhibit traces the development of Chinese communities on these shores from the 17th century to the present through objects, images and video. Mixed-media displays cover the development of industries such as laundries and restaurants in New York, Chinese stereotypes in pop culture, and the suspicion and humiliation Chinese-Americans endured during World War II and the McCarthy era. A mocked-up Chinese general store evokes the multipurpose spaces that served as vital community lifelines for men severed from their families under the 1882 Exclusion Act, which restricted immigration. A gallery is devoted to temporary exhibitions, such as the work of contemporary Chinese-American artists.
MOCA remains temporarily closed but is continuing to offer virtual programs.
31. The Drawing Center
As it names suggests, The Drawing Center is devoted to exhibiting and promoting works on paper, both historical and contemporary. A Soho stalwart since its founding in 1977, The Drawing Center is as much a museum as it is a gallery (there’s a five dollar admission), but its wooden floors and cast-iron columns are reminiscent of Soho’s glory days as a gallery district.
David Hammons: Body Prints, 1968–1979 brings together fascinating works where the artist used his body as a drawing tool and printing plate.
32. The Noguchi Museum
When sculptor (and landscape architect, and theatrical-set and furniture designer) Isamu Noguchi opened his Queens museum in 1985, he was the first living artist in the U.S. to establish such an institution. It occupies a former photo-engraving plant across the street from the studio he had occupied since the 1960s to be closer to stone and metal suppliers along Vernon Boulevard. The entire building was designed by Noguchi to be a meditative oasis amid its gritty, industrial setting. Twelve galleries and a garden are populated with Noguchi’s sculptures; also on display are drawn, painted and collaged studies, architectural models, and stage and furniture designs.
The Noguchi Museum is currently closed from February 3–28 and is offering online programs and workshops.
33. National September 11 Memorial & Museum
It doesn’t matter if you’re a tourist, commuter or longtime NYC resident: No visit to lower Manhattan is complete without paying your respects at the September 11 Memorial & Museum. Both the outdoor memorial and accompanying museum are solemn, moving tributes to the nearly 3,000 victims who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and February 26, 1993. Designed by Israeli architect Michael Arad, two of North America’s largest man-made waterfalls mark the footprint of each tower, framing the perimeter and cascading into reflecting pools almost an acre wide.
You can visit the main memorial exhibition in person at the museum. Other smaller exhibitions, including one delving into the hunt for Bin Laden, can be viewed online.
34. The Cloisters
Set in a lovely park overlooking the Hudson River, the Cloisters houses the Met’s medieval art and architecture collections. A path winds through the peaceful grounds to a castle that seems to have survived from the Middle Ages. (It was built less than 100 years ago, using material from five medieval French cloisters.) Be sure to check out the famous Unicorn Tapestries, the 12th-century Fuentidueña Chapel and the Annunciation Triptych by Robert Campin.
The Cloisters are currently open with timed tickets and limited hours.
35. The Museum at FIT
The Fashion Institute of Technology owns one of the largest and most impressive collections of clothing, textiles and accessories in the world, including some 50,000 costumes and fabrics dating from the 5th century to the present. Overseen by fashion historian Valerie Steele, the museum showcases a selection from the permanent collection, as well as temporary exhibitions focusing on individual designers or the role fashion plays in society.
The Museum at FIT is currently operating remotely with online exhibitions.
