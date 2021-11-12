New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
DUMBO
Photograph: ShutterstockDUMBO

The best things to do in Brooklyn

Our best things to do in Brooklyn list includes wonderful Brooklyn attractions, bars and restaurants in Kings County

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Looking for the best things to do in Brooklyn? There's no shortage. Kings County is chock-full of stellar Brooklyn attractions, fantastic restaurants and bars, there are plenty of spots to entertain yourself in various neighborhoods. Some examples like the ever-beautiful and lush Prospect Park or Brooklyn Botanic Garden, definitely earn the right to be included here. But we made sure to highlight a few hidden gems amid the well-known haunts. From Williamsburg to Red Hook and Dumbo to Crown Heights, here are the best things to do the next time you cross the bridge.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Brooklyn, NY

Top 20 things to do in Brooklyn, NY

Have a day of whimsy at Coney Island
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Have a day of whimsy at Coney Island

  • Attractions

From the turn of the century to the Second World War, Coney Island, NY was considered the city's playground. Years of neglect followed, but the arrival of the Luna Park amusement park restored the area’s lively nature. Today, hundreds of thousands of people visit what has become one of the top New York beaches that offers a range of excellent things to do in summer. From movie nights to concerts and the wild Mermaid Parade, there’s something for everyone.

Read more
Peep the petals at Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Photograph: Caroline Voagen Nelson

2. Peep the petals at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Prospect Park
  • price 1 of 4

Those searching for a little peace and quiet would do well to spend a few hours at this verdant oasis. The garden—which abuts two other neighborhood gems: the Brooklyn Museum and Prospect Park—was founded in 1910 and features thousands of types of flora, laid out over 52 acres. Each spring, crowds descend on the space for the Sakura Matsuri Festival, during which more than 70 trees bloom along the Cherry Esplanade. But equally impressive are serene spots like the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden, the first Japanese-inspired garden built in the U.S., and the Shakespeare Garden, brimming with plants (such as primrose and crocuses) mentioned in the Bard’s works.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Have a picnic in Prospect Park
Prospect Park. Photo by Elizabeth Keegin Colley. Courtesy of Prospect Park Alliance.

3. Have a picnic in Prospect Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Prospect Park

Urban visionaries Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, who most famously designed Central Park, also put their stamp on bucolic, 526-acre Prospect Park. Amenities like the Long Meadow and Nethermead offer plenty of space to pull up on a patch of grass and indulge in some people-watching while having a picnic, and the woodland expanse of the Ravine is a towering forest within bustling Brooklyn. But we also have to give props to Robert Moses: The controversial city planner was behind some of the park’s kid-friendly offerings, including the zoo and LeFrak Center at Lakeside, where roller skating and ice skating goes down.

Bike through Brooklyn.

Read more
Book online
Eat like a New Yorker at Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Courtesy Nitzan Rubin

4. Eat like a New Yorker at Time Out Market New York

  • Restaurants
  • Food court
  • DUMBO
  • price 1 of 4

We really like eating around the city, and we're guessing you do, too. So lucky for all of us, we've packed all our favorite restaurants under one roof at the Time Out Market New York. The DUMBO location in Empire Stores has fluffy pancakes from the venerable Clinton Street Baking Co., pizza from Fornino, seasonal ice cream flavors from Sugar Hill Creamery, fried chicken from Jacob’s Pickles and more amazing eateries—all cherry-picked by us. Chow down over two floors with views of the East River, Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline. 

Read more
Advertising
Hunt for treasures at Brooklyn Flea
Photograph: RosaIrene Betancourt 3/Alamy

5. Hunt for treasures at Brooklyn Flea

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs

Attending an outdoor bazaar is certainly a must here in New York, and Brooklyn Flea is hands-down one of the top flea markets to hit. The market has everything, including an impressive selection of throwback wares and records, which you certainly wouldn’t find in any vintage clothing store or record store in the city. There are two locations: Dumbo as well as Williamsburg where the nearby food selection is nothing to sneeze at—the creators also operate one of the city’s best food festivals: Smorgasburg.

Read more
Walk, shop and eat at Industry City
Photograph: Courtesy Industry City

6. Walk, shop and eat at Industry City

  • Things to do
  • Greenwood

This waterfront complex, housed in the former Bush Terminal is home to artist spaces and artisan workshops as well as local shops and eateries (Sahadi's, Li-lac Chocolates, Powerhouse, St. Mark's Comics and Japan Village). It also hosts concerts, art events and parties and seasonal fun like outdoor ice skating, roller skating, Oktoberfest events and more.

Read more
Advertising
Go ham at Smorgasburg
Photograph: Noah Devereaux

7. Go ham at Smorgasburg

  • Restaurants

Speaking of Smorgasburg! New Yorkers love eating outside, whether it’s at one of the city’s best waterfront restaurants, elevated rooftop bars or open-air food flea markets like Brooklyn’s famed food market. A favorite amongst locals and tourists alike, Smorg features nearly 100 vendors selling seriously delicious and graciously cheap snacks.

Read more
Walk the Brooklyn Bridge
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Walk the Brooklyn Bridge

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Manhattan

Sure, the Brooklyn Bridge serves a practical purpose as the means for millions of commuters to travel from lower Manhattan to Brooklyn, but it is also one of the most iconic structures in the city. You can walk and bike over it, but beware, the crowds are serious! Go early in the morning or late at night to avoid the hustle and bustle.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Get sporty at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Photograph: Julienne Schaer

9. Get sporty at Brooklyn Bridge Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Brooklyn Heights

Some city parks—Central and Prospect, most obviously—were built to replicate rustic fields and preserve serene woodland. Brooklyn Bridge Park, however, was not—and that’s precisely why it has become so popular. The project has transformed a chunk of the Brooklyn waterfront into an 85-acre expanse; several sections house unique attractions such as Jane’s Carousel, a restored 1920s merry-go-round, and riverside esplanades with gorgeous Manhattan views. 

Read more
Book online
Sip some suds at Spritzenhaus
Photograph: Lizz Kuehl

10. Sip some suds at Spritzenhaus

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Greenpoint
  • price 2 of 4

One hundred taps dispense craft brews at this massive Greenpoint gastropub, from owner Robert Shamlian (Spitzer's Corner, Fat Baby). The 6,000-square-foot beer hall features a wood-burning oven and a marble bar. Hopped up drinkers can line their bellies with salty snacks, like sausages and pretzels, from a German-focused menu.

Read more
Advertising
Thrift at L Train Vintage
Photograph: Courtesy L Train Vintage

11. Thrift at L Train Vintage

  • Shopping
  • Thrift stores
  • Bushwick
  • price 1 of 4

This thrift-store chain goes by different names throughout the city—No Relation Vintage, Village Style and Vice Versa Vintage to name a few—but each carries affordable pre-loved goods for both sexes. Don't go looking for high-end brands—think Gap denim jackets for just $5.

Read more
Carb up on pasta at Lilia
Photograph: Cayla Zahoran

12. Carb up on pasta at Lilia

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

If a restaurant is lucky, it’ll have one destination dish that piques food-geek interest and draws New York’s increasingly discerning eaters across bridges and through tunnels for a mere taste. Lilia—the airy Williamsburg pasta parlor that simultaneously serves as the kitchen comeback and solo debut from acclaimed A Voce vet Missy Robbins—has an entire menu of destination dishes; the biggest problem you’ll have here, other than scoring a free table, is picking a favorite.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Dance until dawn at House of Yes
Photograph: Maxine Nienow

13. Dance until dawn at House of Yes

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Bushwick
  • price 2 of 4

Note: This venue is temporarily closed.

This wild Bushwick spot opened in 2016 and quickly established itself as a reliable way for Brooklyn revelers to wear insane costumes and lose their inhibitions just about every weekend. With exhibitionist parties like “House of Love” and the immersive “Little Cinema” film tributes, along with a panoply of aerialists, magicians and dancers on retainer, House of Yes is constantly inventing new ways to make a night out more than just drinks at the bar.

Read more
Play shuffleboard at The Royal Palms
Photograph: Filip Wolak

14. Play shuffleboard at The Royal Palms

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Gowanus
  • price 1 of 4

It’s the Sunshine State by way of Gowanus at this pastel-streaked Floridian playground, where shuffleboard revivalists Jonathan Schnapp and Ashley Albert have retooled lido-deck kitsch for beer-fisted millennials. At the 17,000-square-foot game hall, neck-tattooed skaters and fly girls dressed like Miley Cyrus gather over $75-an-hour rounds of biscuit and tang (shufflespeak for pucks and poles), forming a scene that’s as flamboyantly Boca as it is staunchly Brooklyn.

Read more
Advertising
Have a fish feast at Brooklyn Crab
Photograph: Caroline Voagen Nelson

15. Have a fish feast at Brooklyn Crab

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Red Hook
  • price 2 of 4

Channeling Maine's minigolf clam shacks, this hulking 250-seat eatery brings putt-putt facilities and seaside tastes to Red Hook's waterfront. Elevated on stilts, the three-story stand-alone restaurant is done up with wharf-themed flourishes: lobster traps, fishing rods, Christmas lights and a mounted shark's head. Gather friends for a round of minigolf, bocce or cornhole (beanbag toss) outdoors. After hitting the greens, grab a picnic table and dig into simple coastal fare, such as fried whole-belly clams with homemade tartar sauce, peel-and-eat shrimp, and steam pots brimming with lobster, Jonah crab and mussels, along with potatoes and corn. Drinkers can sip frozen daiquiris or split a bucket of beer (Corona, Bud) with pals on the open-air roof deck, which boasts clear views of New York's Upper Bay.

Read more
Book online
See at show at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM)
Photograph: Courtesy Johan Persson

16. See at show at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM)

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Boerum Hill

BAM, which showcases local and out-of-town companies, is one of New York’s most prominent cultural institutions. The Howard Gilman Opera House, with its Federal-style columns and carved marble, is a beautiful dance venue. The 1904 Harvey Theater (651 Fulton St between Ashland and Rockwell Pls), formerly called the Majestic, has hosted the work of John Jasperse, Wally Cardona and Matthew Bourne. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Get cultured at the Brooklyn Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Museum

17. Get cultured at the Brooklyn Museum

  • Museums
  • Natural history
  • Prospect Park
  • price 2 of 4

Brooklyn’s premier institution is a less-crowded alternative to Manhattan’s bigger-name spaces, though the innovative and impactful items found inside are just as important as anything you'll find in the city. The museum, found on the edge of the sprawling Prospect Park, has a large holding of Egyptian art as well as the famous feminist piece, The Dinner Party, by Judy Chicago. Works by such Impressionists masters as Cézanne, Monet and Degas are also included in the collection along with with prime examples of Early American Art, period rooms and so much more.

Book top New York attractions.

Read more
Book online
Bask in the greenery at Green-Wood Cemetery
Photograph: courtesy Green-wood Cemetery

18. Bask in the greenery at Green-Wood Cemetery

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Greenwood

A century ago, this site vied with Niagara Falls as New York State’s greatest tourist attraction. Filled with Victorian mausoleums, cherubs and gargoyles, Green-Wood is the resting place of some half-million New Yorkers, among them Jean-Michel Basquiat, Leonard Bernstein and Boss Tweed. But there’s more to do here than grave-spot: Check out the massive Gothic arch at the main entrance or climb to the top of Battle Hill, one of the highest points in Kings County and a pivotal spot during the Battle of Brooklyn in 1776.

Read more
Advertising
Take a stroll down the Brooklyn Promenade
Photograph: Michael Kirby

19. Take a stroll down the Brooklyn Promenade

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Brooklyn Heights

Looking for a great place to enjoy a panoramic view of everything the city has to offer? The Brooklyn Promenade—a one-third-mile stretch of pavement along the East River—is a favorite destination of residents, tourists and couples looking to make out next to an unforgettable span of NYC’s skyline. Breathtaking views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Statue of Liberty are both visible from here.

Read more
Book online
Brunch it up at Sunday in Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy Gary Landsman

20. Brunch it up at Sunday in Brooklyn

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

Contrary to what the name might suggest, Sunday in Brooklyn is open for brunch (and dinner) every day of the week. The rustic three-story space boasts an outdoor patio, marketplace, private dining room and rooftop garden. The brunch menu includes both lighter bites, like red leaf lettuce wedge with toasted almonds or avocado toast with cilantro tahini, and heartier fare, like an egg-sausage sandwich with potatoes, cheddar and gojuchang aioli, and malted pancakes like hazelnut-maple praline.

Read more
Order delivery
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for a place to eat in Brooklyn?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.