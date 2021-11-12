Looking for the best things to do in Brooklyn? There's no shortage. Kings County is chock-full of stellar Brooklyn attractions, fantastic restaurants and bars, there are plenty of spots to entertain yourself in various neighborhoods. Some examples like the ever-beautiful and lush Prospect Park or Brooklyn Botanic Garden, definitely earn the right to be included here. But we made sure to highlight a few hidden gems amid the well-known haunts. From Williamsburg to Red Hook and Dumbo to Crown Heights, here are the best things to do the next time you cross the bridge.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Brooklyn, NY