From the turn of the century to the Second World War, Coney Island, NY was considered the city's playground. Years of neglect followed, but the arrival of the Luna Park amusement park restored the area’s lively nature. Today, hundreds of thousands of people visit what has become one of the top New York beaches that offers a range of excellent things to do in summer. From movie nights to concerts and the wild Mermaid Parade, there’s something for everyone.
Looking for the best things to do in Brooklyn? There's no shortage. Kings County is chock-full of stellar Brooklyn attractions, fantastic restaurants and bars, there are plenty of spots to entertain yourself in various neighborhoods. Some examples like the ever-beautiful and lush Prospect Park or Brooklyn Botanic Garden, definitely earn the right to be included here. But we made sure to highlight a few hidden gems amid the well-known haunts. From Williamsburg to Red Hook and Dumbo to Crown Heights, here are the best things to do the next time you cross the bridge.
