Time Out New York is teaming up with Stoop Stories to share the stories of fascinating New Yorkers

In New York, the heart is where the Stoop is—it's where we hang out, talk to neighbors, drink a little wine and gather.

To help document the city's stoop life and celebrate our neighbors, we're teaming up with Stoop Stories, a documentary storytelling series that launched during the first few months of the pandemic. Each Thursday in April, we'll be posting a Stoop Story on our Instagram account, where you can read about a fascinating New Yorker, from their perspective, and click on Stoop Stories' feed to find more and submit your own story.

Creator/Photographer Marj Kleinman and editorial director Lara Weinberg co-produce and share stories of resilience from business owners, activists, essential workers, entertainers and others on their respective NYC stoops. The series calls out injustice while spotlighting silver linings and moments of joy. Each one is like a digital time capsule captured on what is essentially an outdoor extension of a living room or foyer. All portraits are posted on Instagram at @stoop.stories.

New Yorkers, such as Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams on the steps of Borough Hall and Black Trans activist Qween Jean on the stoop at The Stonewall Inn, have been featured.

Stoop Stories, which has produced over 100 features, has appeared in several exhibits, including "#ICPConcerned: Global Images for a Global Crisis" at the International Center for Photography, Papergirl-Brooklyn, and Arts Gowanus ArtWalk on Atlantic Ave. It also has an upcoming exhibit at the Brooklyn Children's Museum.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Time Out New York to spotlight neighborhood stories throughout the five boroughs—and we can’t wait to hear yours!” Stoop Stories says.

For more information, visit stoopstories.net or @stoop.stories on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STOOP STORIES (@stoop.stories)

