Times Square is getting a late night dim sum spot

Late-night dumpling cravings are about to meet their match, with a new midtown dim sum restaurant that will be open far beyond the typical hours of a daytime dim sum destination

Awesum Dimsum, the fast casual dim sum spot with a popular location in Gramercy, will open a second outpost at 612 Eighth Avenue, near Port Authority, this fall. The new eatery will serve steamed and fried dishes until 9pm everyday, with possible later hours depending on popularity.

The original Awesum Dimsum offers over 40 handmade dim sum items, which can all be ordered to-go from touchscreens in a matter of minutes. Originally slated to open in March 2020, the restaurant opened that June, pivoting to a local takeout model to accommodate pandemic restrictions. Now, indoor seating is available in Gramercy, and will be at the new Midtown location, though Awesum Dimsum has earned a reputation for excellent fried, steamed and baked dim sum to-go.

Over a year after opening their restaurant, owners Sze Yeung and Frank Yu have seen success with their quick service, high quality menu and are eager to expand. "We opened at the worst time, but we survived," Yu said. "Neighborhood customers gave us a lot of support and [assured us] the concept is really good."

Inspired by the popularity of Chinese American fast food eatery Panda Express, Yu wanted to bring more authentic Cantonese flavors to New Yorkers in a rush, i.e. all of us. So far, the har gow, soup dumplings and crispy shrimp rice rolls are the most popular menu items, with gluten-free and vegetarian dim sum also top sellers.