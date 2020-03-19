Tip these fabulous performers during the world's first digital drag show

Need a little levity in these dark and uncertain times? This Friday, you can take a breather from the gloom, and tune into fabulousness as one of America’s favorite drag queens, Biqtch Puddiń, winner of Dragula Season 2, hosts the world’s first digital drag show.

Puddiń arranged the virtual show as a way to help drag performers, many of whom usually only earn income from live performances, get back on their feet.

You bet the bill is totally stacked too with over 20 local favorites and international kings and queens, including Alaska Thunderfuck and Rock M. Sakura from Drag Race, Vander Von Odd and Pinche from Dragula.

If you are in a position to support, they have a $10 suggested donation to view the show.

Luckily in our digital age, throughout the extravaganza, you can also contribute through each queen's tip mechanism from Venmo to PayPal, a.k.a their virtual tip jars. They’ll announce those handles the day of.

Watch live tomorrow (March 20) at 10pm ET.