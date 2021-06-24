Today is your last day to get to-go cocktails in NYC

The state of emergency that allowed bars to serve alcohol to-go is coming to an end.

It's last call for to-go cocktails in NYC.

For many New Yorkers, to-go cocktails were one of the bright spots of the grueling pandemic in the city over the last year. When they weren’t locked in their apartments, New Yorkers were able to head to a takeout window at their local bar to pick up a bottled cocktail for a lovely walk down empty city streets or into a sparsely populated park. Sadly, that era has now come to an end.

Today is officially your last day to pick up a to-go cocktail in the city. Starting tomorrow, the Covid-19 state of emergency that allowed for the new method of enjoying a boozy drink will be over.

Licensees please be advised that with the ending of our state of emergency and the return to pre-pandemic guidelines, the temporary pandemic-related privileges for to-go and delivery of alcoholic beverages will end after June 24. pic.twitter.com/bkjnbbvBw4 — NYS Liquor Authority (@NY_SLA) June 23, 2021

If you thought that to-go cocktails may be one of the aspects of city life that would be allowed to continue, like outdoor seating, you’re not alone. In fact, there was a bill that would have allowed the practice to continue but the New York State Senate and Assembly didn’t act on it.

“The Legislature failed to permanently codify the ability of restaurants to offer alcohol to-go,” said the With the state’s declaration of emergency expiring on Thursday, all temporary pandemic-related suspensions and directives, including privileges allowing bars, restaurants, and manufacturers to sell drinks to go, will end after June 24th,” the New York State Liquor Authority in a statement.

The state of emergency that allowed bars and restaurants to sell to-go alcohol and which is set to expire tomorrow was first put in place over a year ago back on March 7, 2020.