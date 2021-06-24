New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
drinks
Photograph: Shutterstock

Today is your last day to get to-go cocktails in NYC

The state of emergency that allowed bars to serve alcohol to-go is coming to an end.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

It's last call for to-go cocktails in NYC.

For many New Yorkers, to-go cocktails were one of the bright spots of the grueling pandemic in the city over the last year. When they weren’t locked in their apartments, New Yorkers were able to head to a takeout window at their local bar to pick up a bottled cocktail for a lovely walk down empty city streets or into a sparsely populated park. Sadly, that era has now come to an end. 

Today is officially your last day to pick up a to-go cocktail in the city. Starting tomorrow, the Covid-19 state of emergency that allowed for the new method of enjoying a boozy drink will be over. 

If you thought that to-go cocktails may be one of the aspects of city life that would be allowed to continue, like outdoor seating, you’re not alone. In fact, there was a bill that would have allowed the practice to continue but the New York State Senate and Assembly didn’t act on it. 

“The Legislature failed to permanently codify the ability of restaurants to offer alcohol to-go,” said the  With the state’s declaration of emergency expiring on Thursday, all temporary pandemic-related suspensions and directives, including privileges allowing bars, restaurants, and manufacturers to sell drinks to go, will end after June 24th,” the New York State Liquor Authority in a statement. 

The state of emergency that allowed bars and restaurants to sell to-go alcohol and which is set to expire tomorrow was first put in place over a year ago back on March 7, 2020.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.