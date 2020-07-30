Top of the Rock Observation Deck has announced a reopening date

Another of New York City's landmarks is opening its tippy top to the public after four long months.

The Top of the Rock Observation Deck will reopen on August 6 with timed-tickets and new health and safety protocols in place.

"We can’t wait to once again share the magic of Top of the Rock with everyone," said Rob Speyer, the president and CEO of Tishman Speyer. "Nowhere is New York City more inspiring than from the 70th floor, where you feel like you can touch Central Park and the entire city beyond, from Yankee Stadium to the Statue of Liberty, from Flushing Meadows all the way to New Jersey. We are thrilled to welcome back New Yorkers, in a safe and socially distanced way, to rediscover these breathtaking views."

The 9,500-square-foot observation deck has an unobstructed, 360-degree panoramic view, which is more space than any other observation deck in New York City, Tishman Speyer says.

Starting on August 6, the observation deck will be open daily, from 1 to 9pm to the public who must purchase tickets ($38 for adults, $36 for seniors, and kids under 12 are free through Labor Day) beforehand. Tickets will be timed so that wait times are minimized and groups don't gather at the box office. This will also limit the number of folks allowed up at the top, which will help with social distancing.

As a way to give back, Top of the Rock is giving free admission to all essential workers and one guest August 14-16. They'll also get free scoops of Ben & Jerry's ice cream that weekend.

Of course, going forward, visitors must wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the attraction.

The Top of the Rock is the latest attraction to reopen. The Empire State Building's Observation Deck opened on July 20 with the city's zoos and botanical gardens when Phase 4 of the city's reopening plan was put into place.

