New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Trader Joe's
Photograph: Shutterstock

Trader Joe's is expanding again — this time in Brooklyn

It'll be even easier to get your cauliflower gnocchi

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Crowdpleaser Trader Joe's is once again expanding its footprint in NYC with another location in Brooklyn.

According to Greenpointers, the beloved grocery chain's website shows a new store location at a new commercial building at 200 Kent Ave., saying it is "coming soon."

There are already two TJ's at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn and in Brooklyn Heights and 13 across the city, not including a new fancy store opening under the Queensboro Bridge and another in a mixed-use project on 125th Street in Harlem.

RECOMMENDED: NYC's fanciest Trader Joe's is reportedly opening this fall

The store listing says it will offer all TJ’s favorites (Mandarin orange chicken, cauliflower gnocchi and cold brew coffee concentrate), everyday basics like milk, eggs and fresh produce, but also beer, but not wine.

Trader Joe's Williamsburg
Photograph: Cushman & Wakefield

An opening date has not yet been set.

Of course, New Yorkers have their opinions about another TJ's opening in Brooklyn. It seems, at least on Twitter, that many Williamsburg residents welcome it:

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.