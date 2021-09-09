It'll be even easier to get your cauliflower gnocchi

Crowdpleaser Trader Joe's is once again expanding its footprint in NYC with another location in Brooklyn.

According to Greenpointers, the beloved grocery chain's website shows a new store location at a new commercial building at 200 Kent Ave., saying it is "coming soon."

There are already two TJ's at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn and in Brooklyn Heights and 13 across the city, not including a new fancy store opening under the Queensboro Bridge and another in a mixed-use project on 125th Street in Harlem.

The store listing says it will offer all TJ’s favorites (Mandarin orange chicken, cauliflower gnocchi and cold brew coffee concentrate), everyday basics like milk, eggs and fresh produce, but also beer, but not wine.

An opening date has not yet been set.

Of course, New Yorkers have their opinions about another TJ's opening in Brooklyn. It seems, at least on Twitter, that many Williamsburg residents welcome it:

