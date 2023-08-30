Travel back in time to 1982 at this transformed McDonald's in Brooklyn

Crew members are even in '80s-era uniforms to complete the look.

Nostalgic for the fast food of decades prior? For three days only, you can pretend it's a simpler time, thanks to a Brooklyn McDonald's made over to look like a 1982 iteration of the mega fast food chain.

Through September 1 at midnight, you can throw back to the past at the McDonald’s at 6620 Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst.

Cassidy Sparrow/ Getty Images for McDonald's Inside the 1982 era McDonald's

The restaurant is full of1980s McDonald’s restaurant décor, vintage McDonald’s 1982 ads, and a TikTok friendly McDonaldland character mural. (Grimace's shake may be off the menu, but his likeness is all over this restaurant).

Crew members working at this McDonald's location will be wearing 1982-inspired McDonald’s uniforms and all guests will order off 1980’s menu boards at a transformed cash register counter. No screen tap orders here! Prices, unfortunately, are reflective of 2023, but the venue would still make a cute date spot (no reservations required). Prepare to linger under the Tiffany-style lamps, in cozy cushioned booths, and admire the retro artwork and copious details.

Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Images for McDonald's Every detail of this McDonald's hails back to 40 years ago

The pop-up to the past is inspired by Marvel Studios’ Loki, which will stream its second season on October 6 on Disney+. The restaurant will welcome fans to the experience via a Time Variance Authority (TVA) timedoor at the entrance, plus props used during filming the second season of Loki—including Loki’s TVA Agent Suit, Sylvie's McDonald’s Uniform and Nametag, TVA Handbook, TemPads and a Time Collar Authentic—will be showcased.