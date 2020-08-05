Treat yourself to a luxury quarantine at this Brooklyn hotel

With the news today that NYC is setting up more checkpoints to enforce mandatory quarantines for travelers, it seems like the practice of self-isolating upon returning to New York is going to be with us for quite some time.

Currently, you’re expected to quarantine after traveling from 35 US states and territories. (For those keeping count at home, that’s… pretty much everywhere.) After the year we’ve all had, though, spending more time locked inside your apartment is probably the last thing you want to do. Well, one luxury Brooklyn hotel has a solution.

The William Vale announced today that they’re offering a new program called “Q With A View.” Guests can now book an appropriately lengthy 14-day stay at the hotel featuring gorgeous views, luxury accommodations and very limited contact with strangers. After taking advantage of complimentary one-way airport pick-up, participants will be ferried to their rooms. Fresh linens and towels will be provided every three days, and food and drink can also be delivered outside your door for an additional fee. If you ever wanted to live like you were a prince suffering a terrible curse, this is the program for you.

Hotel staff won’t be able to enter your room during your glamour quar, but you’ll be able to enjoy a private balcony with seating, Le Labo amenities in your private bathroom, a Lavazza espresso machine and even access to virtual pilates classes to stay fit during your chic confinement. (On the flip side, you’ll be asked to avoid all public areas of the hotel. Sorry!)

To find out more about what could be the longest staycation of your life, head to The William Vale’s site. Meanwhile, I’m going to inquire as to why my roommate didn’t provide me with fresh linens upon my return from Ohio earlier this summer.

