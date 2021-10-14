New York
Timeout

Areppas NYC
Treat yourself to free empanadas on Friday

Areppas is sharing free empanadas!

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Free empanadas are in your future! 

To celebrate the last few day of National Hispanic Heritage month this Friday, October 15 all Areppas NYC locations will be giving out free empanadas with the purchase of any menu item.

Areppas' three Manhattan locations are in SoHo (25 Cleveland Place), Flatiron (115 E 23rd St.) and Midtown East (954 3rd Ave.).

For the October 15 promo, cheese empanadas and chicken empanadas will be given away for free, while short rib empanadas and vegan empanadas will be available for purchase.

Areppas is a fast-casual chain that serves Latin American dishes made with artisan grains, proteins and seasonal ingredients for any meal of the day. The menu features savory arepas, fillings, bowls and sides, like tequenos (guava and cheese-filled breadsticks). Fresh-squeezed juices, superfood smoothies and churros are also on the menu. Vegans, vegetarians, kids and omnivores all have plentiful menu options. 

Though Areppas is health-focused, it's also super hangover friendly (we're looking at you, Thursday night partiers) with an all-day breakfast featuring pancakes, acai bowls and egg-stuffed arepas, as well as a smoothie specifically designed to cure hangovers with almond milk and berries.

Areppas entire menu can be ordered online for pickup or delivery, though Friday's promo does not apply to delivery orders. 

