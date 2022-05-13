Tribeca Festival is launching its first-ever music lounge

The festival has teamed up with Pitchfork for live performances and chats.

The Tribeca Festival has become so much more than film screenings, and for the first time ever this year, it'll expand to music with a music lounge in Brooklyn.

The festival, with support from Diageo, BMI and UnitedMasters, has teamed up with Pitchfork to present exclusive performances, special guest appearances and insider talks across the festival's run—June 9-12—at Baby's All Right in Williamsburg.

Among the artists expected to play are jazz and soul artists Onyx Collective and Duendita, Show Me the Body and YL, DJ Huerco S., Matt FX and other local DJs. Industry talks include "Empowering Independent Creators in 2022" with Warp Records, Beggars Group, and High Road Touring and "Cancellations and Hidden Costs: The Reality of Pandemic-Era Nightlife" with NYC Nightlife Mayor Ariel Palitz.

Techno pioneers Kevin Saunderson and Blake Baxter, moderated by Shaka Senkhor, will also chat together just in time for the world premiere of God Said Give 'Em Drum Machines, a vibrant music documentary about the beginnings of techno music in Detroit.

It all ends with a live conversation, "How Long Gone," with Chris Black and Jason Stewart and experimental drummer Eli Keszler. It'll wrap up with a Battle of the Bands contest and after-party with Drunken Canal.

You can purchase tickets to the music lounge's event right here.