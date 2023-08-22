New York
Timeout

Creamline
Try to resist this classic candy milkshake inspired by Economy Candy

Creamline is offering a Frizzles Milkshake for 10 days only.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Economy Candy may be the happiest place in Lower Manhattan, but adding the goods to ice cream is next level.

To celebrate the end of summer, Creamline, the farm-sourced restaurant operating in partnership with Upstate New York’s Ronnybrook Farm, is debuting a milkshake collaboration with the iconic Economy Candy. The third such partnership between the downtown businesses, this milkshake will be available exclusively from Thursday, August 24 through Monday, September 4.

The Creamline Frizzles Milkshake is Ronnybrook Farm vanilla milkshake with both crushed Skittles and pieces of freeze dried Skittles, so you can literally taste the rainbow with every sip. The milkshake will be $10 and is in honor of Economy Candy's second location (the first expansion in 85 years!) in Chelsea Market, where Creamline is located. 

Creamline and Economy's Candy's first-ever collab was this past March, when a Junior Mints shake helped celebrate St. Patrick's Day. For Independence Day, the two iconic brands created a red and blue Pop Rocks milkshake for in-mouth fireworks. 

When they're not serving candy collabs, Creamline always offers burgers, chicken sandwiches (including the fan-favorite honey butter fried chicken sandwich), grilled cheese, milkshakes, and more. Standard milkshake flavors include vanilla, chocolate fudge, strawberry, two cookies and cream and peanut butter. All shakes are topped with house-made whipped cream. 

