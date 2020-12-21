Twitter is covering NYC with perfect tweets about 2020

You could see yours on a giant billboard soon.

There were 6 million tweets this year about 2020 and how much of a dumpster fire it's been. With so much material to work with, Twitter is posting some of the funniest and most uplifting 2020 tweets around New York City on billboards, murals and more this week.

The tweets are part of Twitter's "out-of-home" campaign to spotlight the tweets that connected us all and made us laugh during a difficult year, launching across the country in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Oakland.

On Monday, Seventh Avenue and Bryant Park showed off tweets from Angie Thomas, Dionne Warick and others.

Photograph: Courtesy Twitter

Photograph: Courtesy Twitter

Photograph: Courtesy Twitter

Laughter definitely got many of us through this rough year. In fact, the emoji was the most used emoji in 2020, Twitter says.

Which 2020 tweet got you laughing this year?

