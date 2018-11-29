Two anonymous artists are turning the NYC subway into a pop-up museum

If you’re stuck on a platform waiting on a train for hours, you might as well get some culture.

Now you can, thanks to the unofficial “M.T.A. Museum” that’s been springing up at stops across the city. Two anonymous art students are behind underground installations that take the decaying poles and questionable puddles found throughout NYC’s underground public transportation network and turns them into art. The Met is shaking.

Using placards that you probably associate more with art galleries than your morning commute, the duo contextualizes things ranging from mice scurrying over train tracks (now a live installation called “Of Mice and Men”) and rusting poles (a mixed medium work titled “What Dreams are Made of”) to wooden benches (“Untitled/Butt Pattern”).

“We’re shining a light on the MTA stops by using them as an art form,” one of the artists recently told the New York Times. “We wanted to change the negative perception… As New Yorkers, we should be proud to use one of the oldest and most historical transit systems every day.”

To see more the artists' works, and stay abreast of any upcoming installations, you can follow along on their official Instagram. See some selections from their past guerilla activity below.