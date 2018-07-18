Two teens were gently gnawed by sharks off the coast of Fire Island today

Shark attacks on New York beaches may not be a common occurrence, but every now and then, one occurs. However, today there were two—and it wasn't a Shark Week stunt.

Two teenagers were reportedly bit around 11:30am this morning while swimming in the waters of two separate Fire Island beaches. According to the Suffolk County police, the unfortunate events happened within minutes of each other on Sailors Haven and Atlantique Beach, the NY Post reports. That's about 4.5 miles apart.

The 12-year-old and 13-year-old victims each suffered minor bites to one of their legs, but were seen smiling upon receiving medical attention. What type of shark committed the attack? That is still under investigation, but responders did find a shark tooth in one of the teen's legs to analyze and, hopefully, identify the oceanic creature.

The NY Post reports that the beaches along the island were closed due to the attacks, but they should be reopen for beachgoers by now.

