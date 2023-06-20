New Yorkers have been bracing to say “goodbye” to the Union Square Regal Cinemas theater since its imminent closure was announced in January, but it never came. And it won’t any time soon!

Related and Regal have finally come to a long-term lease agreement that will allow Regal to screen films for “many years to come,” according to the companies in a press release.

In case you missed it, Regal’s owner, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of 39 Regal Cinemas locations all across the U.S. earlier this year, including the Union Square location on 13th Street and Broadway. It was particularly bad timing because the theater had just undergone a massive renovation in 2020, which added cutting-edge tech, including 4DX and ScreenX auditoriums, an updated lobby, new leather seats and more. It had been open in that spot since 1998, but as a United Artists theater, according to EV Grieve, which first reported this news.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-term relationship with Regal in the heart of Union Square,” Chad Jones, the senior vice president of Related, said in a statement. “The best-in-class cinema experience will continue to bring the magic of the movies to thousands of Manhattan residents as well as visitors from around the world.”