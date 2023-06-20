New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Regal Union Square
Photograph: Courtesy of Flickr/Brecht Bug

Union Square’s Regal movie theater will stay open after all

The East Village theater will be open for “many years to come.”

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

New Yorkers have been bracing to say “goodbye” to the Union Square Regal Cinemas theater since its imminent closure was announced in January, but it never came. And it won’t any time soon!

Related and Regal have finally come to a long-term lease agreement that will allow Regal to screen films for “many years to come,” according to the companies in a press release. 

RECOMMENDED: Will your local cinema still be there in a decade?

In case you missed it, Regal’s owner, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of 39 Regal Cinemas locations all across the U.S. earlier this year, including the Union Square location on 13th Street and Broadway. It was particularly bad timing because the theater had just undergone a massive renovation in 2020, which added cutting-edge tech, including 4DX and ScreenX auditoriums, an updated lobby, new leather seats and more. It had been open in that spot since 1998, but as a United Artists theater, according to EV Grieve, which first reported this news.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-term relationship with Regal in the heart of Union Square,” Chad Jones, the senior vice president of Related, said in a statement. “The best-in-class cinema experience will continue to bring the magic of the movies to thousands of Manhattan residents as well as visitors from around the world.”

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.