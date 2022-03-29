Uptown Night Market returns to Harlem next week

Upper Manhattan is about to get more delicious for the season.



Harlem’s Uptown Night Market will return under the Arches of Harlem on Thursday, April 14, from 4pm to 10pm. The large-scale open-air market is a monthly event designed to support local makers, artisans and performers, with new participants slated to join throughout the season. When patronizing the Uptown Night Market will host vendors including Downeast Lobstah, Tacos El Guero, HangryDog, Treat Yourself Jerk, Mama Silog, Arepa Baby, and The Bronx Burger Company, Booze Scoops, Twister Cakes, Butta’s Bakery, Sam’s Fried Ice Cream, and Maryland Chicken, to name just a few. To amp up your appetite, apparel, art, jewelry and more will be available to shop from local vendors including Eastside Creations, Akijo Designs, Dejha B Coloring, ForTheCultureNY LLC, Harlem Hoopz, Moon Sage & Soul, Ariance Jewelry, and Everything Brand LLC.

Uptown Night Market aims to celebrate everything Harlem, from the flavors to the art to the full on ambiance. For opening night, City Love NYC, an organization dedicated to fostering the creative spirit in Manhattan, will take the stage. Harlem Late Night Jazz will also curate rotating performances celebrating Harlem's jazz and blues history. Clean Money Music, a group of musicians, will curate a lineup of up-and-coming rappers using clean lyrics only performing rap music to its original hip-hop roots. And DJ Cosi will turn the venue into a giant dance floor with his eclectic set. Performances will take place on the main stage from opening to closing, along with special performances from local artists each month.

"I am so excited to welcome Uptown Night Market back to West Harlem," said Shaun Abreu, New York City Council Member representing Manhattan's 7th District. "The woman-powered team behind Uptown Night Market brings us a beautiful mix of cuisine, community, and culture, and I am proud to support the local small businesses that will be participating. Let's eat!"