Vampire Weekend is coming to Madison Square Garden this weekend: everything about tickets, timings and guest acts

Over nearly two decades, Vampire Weekend solidified itself as one of the defining musical acts of the aughts and 2010s. With a genre defying sound that playfully teeters the line between alternative rock, raggae and pop, the beloved New York City-raised group continues to attract a cult following.

This upcoming weekend, the band will make its way to Madison Square Garden. Here's everything you need to know about getting last minute tickets, potential guests and the setlist.

Are tickets still available for Vampire Weekend in NYC?

There are still plenty of resale tickets available for the October 5 and 6 concerts on Ticketmaster, but make sure to act fast. Floor passes range in price from $41 to $208.

When will Vampire Weekend come on stage?

Doors open at 6:30pm and the concert officially starts at 7:30pm.

Who are the guests on the Vampire Weekend tour?

Vampire Weekend will have three special guests on the MSG dates: Mark Ronson on October 5, Turnstiles and The Brothers Macklovitch on October 6, according to MSG's website.

Setlist

Although no official setlist has been released, here are the song that the band played during a concert at TD Garden in Boston on September 27: Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa

Holiday

I Stand Corrected

Ice Cream Piano

Classical

Connect

White Sky

Unbelievers

This Life

Sunflower

Sympathy

New Dorp. New York (SBTRKT cover)

Pravda

Run

Campus

Oxford Comma

Capricorn

Gen-X Cops

Diane Young

Cousins

A-Punk (twice)

Mary Boone

Hannah Hunt

Harmony Hall

Hope

Encore