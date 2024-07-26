Vintage train rides are coming back to NYC this fall

It’s almost time to take a ride on the nostalgic side!

The New York Transit Museum is continuing its Nostalgia Summer Rides into the fall with a celebration of Brightliners.

The iconic R-32 train is returning in September for just two special rides, honoring the 60th anniversary of their NYC subway debut. Longing for that old-school rackety odyssey? Mark your calendars: Saturday, September 14.

RECOMMENDED: Check out the sleek new OMNY cards that will offer NYC students free rides

The R-32s, nicknamed “Brightliners” because of their shiny exterior, were introduced in 1964 (600 of them!) and were the first mass-produced stainless steel cars used in the subway. They were also the longest-running subway cars—used up until 2022—exceeding their 35-year service expectation.

The excursion on one of these cars (dragged out of retirement) will begin and end at the 96th Street-Second Avenue station on the Upper East Side. It’ll do a turnaround through the Coney Island Yard with promised behind-the-scenes views. This is a round-trip ride so there will be no chance to hop back on if you disembark.

The rides are set for 10am and 2pm and run two hours. Tickets will go on sale on August 9 at 10am with a price tag of $60 for Adults and $40 for children. If the thought of missing out on a ticket is simply too stressful become a member and you can purchase tickets starting 10am on August 7 with a $10 discount. Good luck, and happy train-ing!