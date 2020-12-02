Watch a harrowing video of the Verrazzano Bridge rocking and groaning in Monday's high winds

Rain and high winds on Monday literally rocked New York City.

A viral video on TikTok posted by Tiffany Buccheri shows the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge heaving and groaning under the pressure of 60-mph winds. Luckily, the city had already closed the bridge, which connects Brooklyn to Staten Island, due to the weather.

Buccheri wrote in the post that her father, an electrician, sent her the video during the storm and that "if you didn't already have a fear of bridges..well..now you do."

Watching cement and metal move like this is definitely spooky and the noise it makes is nightmare-inducing.

But according to the New York Post, the bridge is actually supposed to do this in high winds.

"Suspension bridges – particularly the longest span in North America – are engineered to be flexible and any movements on the bridge were within its safety standards," MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan told the Post in a statement.

Others took to Twitter to respond to the terrifying scene:

My tenant just told us that drivers on the Verrazano bridge got out of their cars and ran because the bridge felt like it was moving 🙃 id die. — Dida (@deedz____) November 30, 2020

I frequently have nightmares about driving across the Verrazano Bridge, trying to peek out the window to get that amazing view of the city, and falling off. It is a terrifying bridge https://t.co/WwvjEyeveW — Jordan Fraade (@schadenfraade) December 1, 2020

That sound you hear is me crossing the Verrazano Bridge off my list of acceptable travel directions. I'll find another way — Seth Rothman (@SethDRothman) December 2, 2020

