Verrazzano bridge
Watch a harrowing video of the Verrazzano Bridge rocking and groaning in Monday's high winds

60-mph winds sent the structure rocking.

Shaye Weaver
Rain and high winds on Monday literally rocked New York City.

A viral video on TikTok posted by Tiffany Buccheri shows the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge heaving and groaning under the pressure of 60-mph winds. Luckily, the city had already closed the bridge, which connects Brooklyn to Staten Island, due to the weather.

Buccheri wrote in the post that her father, an electrician, sent her the video during the storm and that "if you didn't already have a fear of bridges..well..now you do."

My dad is an electrician and this is the video he sends me from the Verrazano Bridge yesterday during the storm. #fyp #foryoupage #nature #storm #wtf

Watching cement and metal move like this is definitely spooky and the noise it makes is nightmare-inducing.

But according to the New York Post, the bridge is actually supposed to do this in high winds.

"Suspension bridges – particularly the longest span in North America – are engineered to be flexible and any movements on the bridge were within its safety standards," MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan told the Post in a statement. 

Others took to Twitter to respond to the terrifying scene:

