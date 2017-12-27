Watch a performance by the understudies of the best Broadway shows

Don’t underestimate these understudies. The behind-the-scenes stars of the best Broadway shows are finally stepping into the spotlight for a one-night show.

Held at The Green Room 42 on Monday, January 15, at 7pm, At This Performance will let theater’s understudies, standbys and swings perform their favorite songs and chat about what it’s like to play, say, three people in Sweeney Todd or two different Cats in Cats.

Performers include SpongeBob SquarePants’s Alex Gibson, who is Squidward’s understudy in the musical. (He actually just made his debut in the show on Christmas Eve—congrats!) There’s also Sweeney’s Matt Leisy, the standby for Beadle Bamford, Anthony Hope and Tobias Ragg, and there’s Jessica Hendy, the understudy of Cats’s Grizabella and Jennyanydots.

Tickets start at $25 and can be found here, along with the full lineup for the show.

