Watch Come From Away’s new music video celebrating its first birthday on Broadway

Happy birthday, Come From Away!

The show was created by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and it was first performed in 2013 and toured through La Jolla, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and Toronto. The musical focuses on the 9,000 residents of Gander, Newfoundland, who had to take in a slew of airline passengers after they were rerouted there during the 9/11 attacks.

The production finally arrived in NYC last year, beginning previews on Broadway on February 18 and opening on March 12, 2017. It’s picked up steam on Broadway throughout the past months, scoring several nominations for the Tony Awards in 2017 and eventually taking home the trophy for Best Direction of a Musical.

Now, it’s about to celebrate its one-year anniversary on Broadway. We can exclusively reveal a new music video created for the occasion, featuring a rendition of the show’s opening number, “Welcome to the Rock,” sung by fans. (There’s also a cameo from Sankoff and Hein themselves!)

Watch the adorable video above

