Watch free movies under palm trees at Brookfield Place this winter

If you're still waiting for your Moviepass card to arrive, you've still got options for free movie screenings in NYC, weather be damned. Brookfield Place is hosting an indoor film series in its Winter Garden from January 23–February 27.

Every Tuesday, “Pictures Under the Palms” features a DJ set starting at 5:15pm, with a film screening at 7pm. The first three weeks feature crowd pleasers, and the second, Olympic-timed month will screen viewer-selected sports movies. The movies up for vote for the rest of February are Miracle, The Triplets of Belleville, When We Were Kings, Space Jam, Hoosiers, Cutting Edge, Cool Runnings and Battle of the Sexes. Vote for your favorite here.

January 23: Wonder Woman

January 30: Mamma Mia!

February 6: Rebel Without a Cause

February 13: Bronze winner

February 20: Silver winner

February 27: Gold winner

You can check out the full program here. We'll be announcing more screening series across the city as the weather warms up.

