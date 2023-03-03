WATCH: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford quiz each other on their NYC faves

[title]
How well do the stars of Broadway’s Sweeney Todd revival really know each other?
Last week, Annaleigh Ashford (Mrs. Lovett) and Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd) sat for a prismatic photoshoot for our March digital cover, which previews spring’s forthcoming shows, events and openings, and chatted about the plumped-up production and how they interpret their roles ahead of the show’s opening.
RECOMMENDED: Sweeney Todd’s Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford want to break your heart
But we also asked them to do a Newlywed Game-like challenge where they had to guess what each other’s NYC spots, foods and theater favorites.
Watch the video below.