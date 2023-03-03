New York
Timeout

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford
Photograph: Krista Schlueter for Time Out New York

WATCH: Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford quiz each other on their NYC faves

How well do the stars of Broadway’s Sweeney Todd revival really know each other?

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
How well do the stars of Broadway's Sweeney Todd revival really know each other?

Last week, Annaleigh Ashford (Mrs. Lovett) and Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd) sat for a prismatic photoshoot for our March digital cover, which previews spring’s forthcoming shows, events and openings, and chatted about the plumped-up production and how they interpret their roles ahead of the show’s opening.

RECOMMENDED: Sweeney Todd’s Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford want to break your heart

But we also asked them to do a Newlywed Game-like challenge where they had to guess what each other’s NYC spots, foods and theater favorites.

Watch the video below.

