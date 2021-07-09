New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Subway flooding
Photograph: @jacksoncliffordfitz

Watch New Yorkers horrifically swim through the subway station last night

MTA's Sarah Feinberg tweeted that the "Drains are working remarkably well."

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

So, about last night...

Tropical Storm Elsa dumped about 1.56 inches of rain in an hour, sending New Yorkers fleeing inside for cover...but some of them had to get places, and those people? They had to do the unthinkable.

Videos surfaced not long after the rain began pouring of people wading through murky, waist-deep water at the 157th Street 1 line subway station. We can only imagine how it felt to go through the most definitely polluted floodwaters. All of New York watched in horror and shared feelings of disgust and shock over the amount of water flooding the station but also the sheer willpower and determination of those going through it to get to their trains.

On Twitter, locals were freaking out:

"How badly could you want to get the train?" one incredulous watcher asked.

"Flooding in New York looking like a horror movie," another noted.

"No destination is important enough to make me wade through flooded NYC subway water," someone else said.

"I’d eat a glass sandwich before I walk thru subway water," another announced.

It's clear the subway system wasn't created or even updated to keep up with this amount of water. Other stations experienced horrific flooding that made the commute home just intolerable:

"Drains are working remarkably well," Tweeted Sarah Feinberg, the interim president of New York City Transit.

According to The New York Times, Feinberg said the flooding of stations happened because underground drains were overwhelmed by the ferocity of the rain, so vents and stairways served as conduits for the water and street-level flooding spillied over curbs and down into the subway.

But the new mayor-elect, Eric Adams said it was unacceptable and again mentioned the need for congestion pricing to boost the MTA's coffers and fix the flooding situation at stations. 

"This is what happens when the MTA makes bad spending decisions for decades. We need congestion pricing $ ASAP to protect stations from street flooding, elevate entrances and add green infrastructure to absorb flash storm runoff. This cannot be New York.”

Unfortunately, the subway wasn't the only thing flooding—areas of Upper Manhattan and the Bronx saw rivers of water take over their streets and sidewalks, making them impassable and downright scary.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by sagesurge (@sagesurge)

Someone's apartment building even got flooded. What do you even do in that circumstance, when every inch of your building is under water?

 It's not over just yet, either. NYC is still under a flash flood watch until noon today.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.