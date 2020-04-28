Watch stunning videos of the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flying over NYC today

Yes, you really did hear a bunch of fighter jets fly over your apartment earlier today.

The military’s two elite aerobatic squadrons—the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels—commenced a joint flyby of the metro area today to honor healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines of the current crisis.

The 40-minute flyover started at 12pm at the George Washington Bridge and ended at roughly 12:40pm over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. In case you’re curious where they were headed, the planes’ next stop was to dazzle at-home spectators in Trenton and Philadelphia.

Six aircrafts from each squadron took part in today’s demonstration. (In case you were wondering, the blue and gold F-18s represented the Navy and F-16s wrapped in red, white and blue were the Air Force.)

Check out some videos below captured of today’s demonstration, which if you haven’t yet seen, you’ve most definitely already heard.

View this post on Instagram This was pretty awesome 😎🇺🇸 #nyc #blueangels #thunderbirds A post shared by Chris Kozarich (@chriskozarich) on Apr 28, 2020 at 11:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram Airplanes from my rooftop #redhook #blueangels #thankstoallesentialworkers A post shared by NorthForkIronworks (@northforkironworks) on Apr 28, 2020 at 11:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram Blue Angels NYC Flyover 2020 #blueangels #nyc A post shared by Nick Agderian (@agdaar) on Apr 28, 2020 at 10:51am PDT